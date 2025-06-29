Jennifer Aniston Shares Dream Project Revival and Personal Ambition

In a recent interview, Jennifer Aniston shared her thoughts on revisiting past projects and her aspirations for a career milestone. Known for her iconic role as Rachel Green on “Friends,” Aniston has a clear favorite when it comes to past films she’d love to explore once more, and she also revealed an exciting goal that’s still on her bucket list.

Revisiting the Fun of “Horrible Bosses”

Among Jennifer Aniston’s diverse filmography, she expressed a particular fondness for “Horrible Bosses,” the 2011 comedy film, and its 2014 sequel. Aniston highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding the project, saying, “Oh my God, this literally came up the other day: Horrible Bosses.” Co-starring with Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, and Jason Sudeikis, the film follows friends plotting against their unbearable bosses.

Aniston explained, “Jason Bateman and I were talking about that, and Charlie Day has been talking about it a lot too. So that’s something that we think would be super fun.” For Aniston, the comedic value of the characters remains appealing. “The characters are hilarious, and we need comedy. I personally think comedy is a necessity. That’s one that we would have a really fun time, I think, going back to, seeing where those crazy cats are today.”

A Broadway Dream

Beyond revisiting past projects, Jennifer Aniston has Broadway on her mind. In her discussion with People, she shared a personal goal: “I definitely want to do a Broadway play. That’s on my bucket list, but it’s finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material.”

Determined to achieve this ambition, Aniston declared, “But I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway.” Such an undertaking would mark a significant milestone in her illustrious career, showcasing her versatility and desire to embrace new challenges.

Current Endeavors

While contemplating future projects, Aniston remains active in her current role on Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” as Alex Levy. Alongside co-stars and fellow producer Reese Witherspoon, as well as Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Karen Pittman, the series is set to return for its fourth season on September 17.

Through her reflections and ambitions, Jennifer Aniston continues to captivate audiences, both with her past work and her future aspirations on stage and screen.