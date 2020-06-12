Jennifer Aniston Slammed Angelina Jolie’s Flaunting of Brad Love as ‘Improper’

Jennifer Aniston once explained Angelina Jolie’s handling of her partnership with Brad Pitt as ‘inappropriate.’

The 51-year-old Friends starlet maintained her ideas for the most part about her ex-lover Brad talking to Ange, yet in an interview with Vogue in 2008, she allowed her to guard down.

Brad and Jen were Hollywood’s gold pair during their five-year marriage between 2000 and 2005 up until the now 56-year-old actor met Angelina on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Angelina has stated that she fell in love with Brad practically instantly, and Brad didn’t appear to need much encouragement to leave Jennifer for a new relationship.

While Brad has maintained he never ‘cheated’ on Jennifer, it has always rankled with The Morning Show star that he was so cozy in pictures with Angelina so not long after he had separated from Jen.

It was precisely how the connection was portrayed in the media that disturb Jennifer when she allowed all of it to pour out in the Vogue interview.

What had upset Jennifer the most was a post in the New York Times in which Angelina confessed that she loved Brad while he was still wed to Jen.

She lamented: “There was stuff printed there that was most definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was taking place.

“I felt that information was a little unsuitable to review.”

Jennifer thought that Angelina shared a lot of information regarding their new romance and that it was ill-mannered to make it public.

She proceeded: “That stuff concerning just how she could not wait to get to work daily? That was tiresome.”

In the write-up, it confirmed what had distressed the starlet concerning Brad and Ange.

It stated: “What truly rankled Aniston about the piece was that Jolie felt the requirement to state an in-depth timeline of specifically how her partnership established on the set of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’.”

In a 2006 interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer remembered the only time she met Angelina before she met Brad on set, and her words ended up being reasonably prophetic.

Jennifer stated at the time: “It was on a lot of ‘Friend’s – I pulled over and introduced myself…

” I claimed, ‘Brad is so thrilled regarding working with you. I hope you guys have an great time.'”.