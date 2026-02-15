Jennifer Aniston Attends Sean Hayes’ Play with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston, renowned for her enduring friendships, recently caught attention when she and her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, attended Sean Hayes’ Off-Broadway play. This surprise appearance at Studio Seaview in New York City was a testament to Aniston’s unwavering support for her friends. The Morning Show star, along with Curtis, joined Hayes’ fellow SmartLess podcast hosts Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, highlighting a memorable evening for the talented group.

Supportive Appearance

Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, made a surprise visit to Sean Hayes’ performance of The Unknown on February 13. This unannounced appearance showcased Aniston’s role as a steadfast friend, further cementing her warm relationships within the entertainment industry. The event took place at Studio Seaview, a noted venue for innovative theatrical productions.

A Night of Friendship

After the show, Sean Hayes, known for his work on Will and Grace, shared a touched response to the unexpected visit. A backstage photograph surfaced on social media, featuring Hayes planting a friendly kiss on Aniston’s cheek. This heartfelt moment was one of several captured by the lens that evening. The group photo, taken by Jim Curtis, included Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Jason’s wife Amanda Anka.

Social Media Highlights

“This fun bunch caught me off-guard with their surprise visit to the play tonight,” Sean posted on Instagram. “Jen, Jim & crew…you all warmed my heart. Thank you for coming.” His gratitude reflected the genuine bond among these industry figures. Jim Curtis, while not posing for the main shot, contributed significantly by capturing candid moments, including a picture of Hayes with Arnett and Bateman, showcasing his knack for photography.

Jennifer Aniston’s unexpected attendance at Sean Hayes’ play was more than just a social outing; it was an event marked by camaraderie and mutual support, bringing together a close-knit circle of friends under the spotlight. This gathering not only highlighted their shared professional histories but reinforced the enduring nature of friendships in Hollywood.