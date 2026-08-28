Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Homeschooling Kaiser and Ensley

Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has recently shared her decision to homeschool her two younger children, marking a significant shift in their educational arrangement. In a candid Instagram video posted on August 26, Evans detailed her choice and the rationale behind it, sparking a mix of opinions among her followers.

Reasons Behind Homeschooling

In her video, Evans acknowledged that her decision might generate mixed reactions, stating, “There might be mixed opinions about this, I’m not sure.” She went on to explain that she has opted out of traditional education for her two younger children, Kaiser Griffith, 12, and Ensley Eason, 9, who she shares with ex-partners Nathan Griffith and David Eason respectively.

Educational Approach

Addressing potential critics, Evans remarked, “Now I know some of you are thinking like, ‘She’s too dumb to homeschool her kids. She doesn’t know what she’s doing.’” However, she reassured viewers, saying, “Listen, I’m not the teacher in this. I just put them on the computer.” This approach indicates her reliance on a structured program rather than a traditional classroom framework.

Acellus Academy Enrollment

To facilitate her homeschooling journey, Evans has enrolled her children in Acellus Academy, an accredited online school based in Missouri. According to the academy’s website, its mission is to become the nation’s premier institution for accelerated learning.

Family Considerations

Evans also has an 17-year-old son, Jace Evans, who lives with his grandmother, Barbara Evans. The dynamics within her family seem to influence her decision-making, especially regarding educational paths for her children.