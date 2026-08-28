Jelly Roll Shares Heartfelt Thoughts on Faith and Politics

Jelly Roll concluded his week as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live with an emotional and heartfelt monologue addressing his political beliefs and personal faith. This moment was sparked by criticisms he faced for joking about Donald Trump throughout the week, as well as backlash from MAGA supporters after he refrained from commenting on American politics at the 2026 Grammys.

A Struggle for Authenticity

Reflecting on his journey, Jelly Roll expressed, “Sure, I lean left on some things, but like most folks, I’m pretty down the middle.” He identified himself simply: “I am a Christian. I am a country music singer. I’m a farmer. I’m a bow hunter.” He emphasized his dedication to a lifestyle that connects him with nature, humorously noting that he plans to go elk hunting right after the show, even teasing a vegan producer with an elk steak.

Over the past six months, Jelly Roll has grappled with public perceptions of his identity and beliefs. He recalled the pivotal moment at the Grammys where, upon winning his first award—a dream come true—he felt immense pressure to make a political statement. “I fumbled my words. Looking back, I don’t necessarily regret asking for more time before I spoke… but I do wish I had found the words to express my heart just a little bit sooner,” he noted. The difficulty stemmed from worry that any comments he made would be misconstrued as a political stance.

A Mission to Amplify Forgotten Voices

While Jelly Roll has sometimes shied away from political identification, he acknowledged: “Ironically, by trying so hard not to make a political statement, I became one.” Only recently gaining the right to vote, he remarked that he intends to exercise this right in the upcoming November elections. He stated, “I always wanted to be a voice for the voiceless,” conveying a commitment to champion the causes of recovering addicts, felons striving for change, and single parents working tirelessly for their families.

After expressing regret for not using his Grammy platform more effectively, Jelly Roll stated, “Human dignity isn’t Republican nor Democrat. Compassion isn’t left-wing, and mercy isn’t right-wing.” He advocates that healing and empathy transcend political divides, asserting, “The American dream can’t just be for people like me… It should be for everybody.”

Faith at the Core

Elaborating on his core beliefs, Jelly Roll reiterated his identity as a man of faith, recalling Jesus’s teachings: “When I was hungry, you gave me food… When I was a stranger, you welcomed me in.” He clarified his commitment to the simplicity of these values, which transcend political affiliation, stressing “there wasn’t a political party exemption” to loving one’s neighbor.

Addressing his past meetings with Donald Trump, Jelly Roll explained, “I will always shake the hand of the sitting president… because a handshake is not an endorsement,” reinforcing his stance of respect for all leaders regardless of political beliefs.

Lessons from Family

In a touching moment, Jelly Roll shared an anecdote about his late father, Buddy DeFord, who embodied the idea of bipartisan friendship. Despite differing political views, his father remained close with his Republican brother. Reflecting on their relationship, Jelly Roll quoted his father: “We agreed about hundreds of things. We only didn’t agree about a few things, and we were not going to let the few things we didn’t agree about define our entire relationship.”