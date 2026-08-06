Jeff Zucker's Shocking Confrontation with Robert Pattinson in Trailer

The highly anticipated trailer for A24’s upcoming film Primetime has dropped, featuring Robert Pattinson in a striking role as Chris Hansen, the controversial host of To Catch a Predator. Set to confront suspected child predators for Dateline NBC, Pattinson’s performance is already making waves, especially following his previous unsettling portrayal of Antinous in The Odyssey.

Insights from the Trailer

The trailer packs a punch with intense moments, including a notable appearance by former NBCUniversal chief Jeff Zucker, who plays himself. Zucker’s character interacts directly with Hansen, seemingly torn between admiration and disdain as he remarks, “I don’t really like your show, but America loves it. So I’m going to move you to primetime.” This biting compliment hints at the complexities of television ratings and audience engagement inherent in such controversial programming.

The excitement escalates in a scene where Hansen is depicted exuberantly celebrating in the network’s hallway, exclaiming, “We’re gonna be bigger than Lost!” This enthusiasm aptly reflects the high stakes and sensationalism surrounding the series.

A Strong Cast and Historical Context

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, known for Some Kind of Heaven, Primetime features a talented ensemble cast, including Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers, Matthew Maher, and Bokeem Woodbine. The film aims to provide a fresh but critical perspective on a show that was both groundbreaking and controversial.

For context, To Catch a Predator aired on Dateline NBC from 2004 to 2007, teaming up with the watchdog group Perverted Justice to expose individuals attempting to engage with minors. The series utilized sting operations, luring suspected offenders to a location where they were confronted by Hansen and law enforcement. However, the program faced significant backlash and was ultimately canceled after a tragic incident involving one of the suspects.

Release Date