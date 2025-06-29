Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Step Out as Newlyweds

In their first public appearance as a married couple, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have turned heads with their elegant debut, capturing the attention of fans and media worldwide. Fresh off their star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, the newlyweds seem to be savoring their new chapter together. Their union marks the latest high-profile development in a relationship that has been under the spotlight for years.

The Wedding Celebration

The couple’s journey to marriage culminated in a spectacular ceremony on San Giorgio Maggiore island. With A-list celebrities like Orlando Bloom, Eva Longoria, and the Kardashian family in attendance, the event was nothing short of glamorous. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, now a newlywed couple, celebrated their love surrounded by close friends and family.

The First Public Outing

Following their wedding festivities, Bezos and Sánchez made their first public appearance as husband and wife during a private lunch at Harry’s Bar in Venice. Lauren, 55, radiated elegance in an off-the-shoulder black dress, complemented by a stylish sun hat. Jeff, 61, opted for a relaxed look with a brown t-shirt and matching trousers. Their appearance as a newlywed couple captured the moment of personal joy and public interest.

A Touching Family Moment

Lauren Sánchez’s two sons, Nikko and Evan, played a significant role in the wedding, accompanying their mother down the aisle. This touching moment highlighted the blending of their family and the deep personal connections they cherish alongside their new life together as a married couple.

With such a high-profile wedding and their first shared public appearance, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez as a newlywed couple continue to draw admiration and intrigue from fans and followers worldwide.