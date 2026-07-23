Jaw-dropping Designer Bag Deals: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Coach, Marc Jacobs

Nordstrom‘s Anniversary Sale is in full swing, and we’re pulling together the best designer bag finds across fashion, beauty and celeb-loved picks during the highly anticipated annual event.

Why now is the time to buy designer bags

It’s not often you can pick up major markdowns on designer goods, which makes the Anniversary Sale a rare chance to add luxury pieces to your wardrobe at meaningful discounts. This season’s highlights include an exclusive-to-the-sale Coach style marked down to 41% off—a standout option for fall and everyday wear.

What to know about the exclusive Coach bag

Available in five colors (we’re partial towards the amber brown), this bag is beautifully refined and ideal for daily wear. The shoulder strap and adjustable long strap are both removable, allowing you to wear this as a clutch, on your shoulder or as a crossbody.

More designer bag deals to shop

Beyond Coach, we scouted savings from top labels, including Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and more.

Shop this must-have Coach bag, and more of our favorite designer bag deals, below.