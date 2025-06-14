Jason Universe: Unveiling Chilling Horror Nights 2025 Attraction

Get ready for a spine-chilling adventure as Universal Studios announces the “Jason Universe” house for Halloween Horror Nights 2025. This latest addition promises an immersive journey into the world of one of horror cinema’s most infamous villains, Jason Voorhees. Dive into a harrowing experience at Camp Crystal Lake as the franchise marks a landmark anniversary for fans.

Return to Camp Crystal Lake

The “Jason Universe” house will transport attendees back to the eerie setting of Camp Crystal Lake, the birthplace of the Friday the 13th legend. As guests navigate through the twisted paths and haunted cabins, they’ll encounter “killer moments” from Jason Voorhees’ bloody escapades. There’s no escape as visitors are stalked by the masked slasher, reliving iconic scenes that have terrified audiences for decades.

Halloween Horror Nights Expands Its Offerings

This new addition follows the success of the 2024 Hollywood experience, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface.” By combining original narratives with homage to classic horror elements, Universal Studios continues to set the bar high for immersive experiences. With “Jason Universe,” fans are in for another unforgettable journey into terror.

Exciting Announcements and Expansions

The unveiling of “Jason Universe” coincides with a special Friday the 13th announcement, adding to the excitement for Halloween Horror Nights 2025. It stands as the second major reveal, following the earlier announcement that promises to bring the world of Bethesda’s “Fallout” to life. This year’s events kick off on Friday, August 29 at Universal Orlando Resort, and September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood, synchronizing with Universal Destinations & Experience’s Las Vegas attraction, Universal Horror Unleashed.

Explore More Frights at Universal Parks

In addition to “Jason Universe,” fans can immerse themselves in a variety of horror-themed attractions. Universal Horror Unleashed will showcase houses based on “The Exorcist: Believer,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” Universal Monsters, and more. At Universal Epic Universe’s Dark Universe, visitors can encounter classic monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Invisible Man, celebrating the legacy of cinematic horror.