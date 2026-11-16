Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham Shine in Heartfelt Duet

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham once again captivated audiences with their musical chemistry, reuniting onstage for a heartfelt performance at the annual Thundergong! benefit. The duo, known for their memorable collaboration on “Shallow” that went viral three years ago, took to the stage to honor the late, beloved Dolly Parton.

Fantastic Duet at Thundergong!

This year’s highlight was their rendition of “Islands in the Stream,” a timeless classic that originally soared to No. 1 in 1983. Sudeikis kicked off the performance, delivering a decent interpretation of Kenny Rogers’ iconic part. However, it was Waddingham—an accomplished performer with a strong background in West End musicals—who elevated the performance to new heights with her powerful vocals.

Remembering Their Viral Hit

Fans can also reminisce about their previous collaboration by watching their viral performance of “Shallow” from a few years ago, showcasing their undeniable talent and connection.

Supporting a Worthy Cause