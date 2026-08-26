Japan's ‘All of a Sudden’ Claims Spot in Oscars Race

Japan has selected Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s film “All of a Sudden” as its entry for the international feature category at the 99th Academy Awards, as announced by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren). This marks a significant moment for Hamaguchi, as it is the second time a film of his has represented Japan in this prestigious category, following the success of “Drive My Car,” which won the international feature Oscar and received multiple nominations, including best picture, at the 94th Academy Awards.

About the Film

“All of a Sudden” is a co-production between France and Japan, with additional backing from Germany and Belgium, and was predominantly filmed in Paris. The film is based on “When Life Suddenly Takes a Turn: Twenty Letters Between a Philosopher With Terminal Cancer and a Medical Anthropologist,” an epistolary book by Miyano Makiko and Isono Maho. The narrative centers on Marie-Lou Fontaine (played by Virginie Efira), who manages a nursing home near Paris. She is committed to adopting a model of elderly care that prioritizes dignity. The story also follows Morisaki Mari (Okamoto Tao), a Japanese theater director facing cancer treatment, and features a talented supporting cast, including Nagatsuka Kyōzō and Kurosaki Kōdai.

A Cannes Debut

The film premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received an impressive seven-minute standing ovation. Notably, both Efira and Okamoto were awarded the festival’s best actress prize, marking a milestone as Okamoto became the first Japanese performer to achieve this honor.

Release and Future Prospects

<p“All of a Sudden” was released in Japan on June 19 by Bitters End, followed by a French release from Diaphana Distribution on August 12. The North American audience will get a chance to see it when Neon releases the film in theaters on November 25.