Jamie Foxx On Kanye West Running for President: “Clown Sh-t”

Jamie Foxx might be a follower of Kanye West, the rap artist — however, he’s not a follower of Kanye West, the (confident) following head of state. The star tossed color at Ye, that tweeted on July 4, that he’s competing for the head of state in the 2020 political election.

Jamie Foxx ain’t got time for the bullish-t” — also known as Kanye West, that stated on July 4 that he’s competing for the head of state in the upcoming 2020 political election. Jamie revealed his antipathy for the last in the remarks area of an article by former NBA gamer, Stephen Jackson — a buddy of the late George Floyd. Stephen, that’s gone to the center of the Black Lives Matter activity following Floyd’s fatality, called Kanye’s governmental proposal “clown sh-t” on Instagram, along with a picture of Kanye, 43, embracing President Donald Trump. In the image, Kanye, that’s formerly revealed his assistance for Trump, is using a “Make America Great Again” hat (seen listed below).

“Kanye Trump. Fool u once shame on them fool u twice and 2x fool,” Stephen captioned the article, utilizing the hashtags, “#justiceforGeorgeFloyd” and #justiceforBreonnaTaylor.” The former San Antonio Spurs celebrity kept in mind that there are “so many others” that’ve passed away by a law enforcement officer. Stephen proceeded, “#I’veHadEnough of the clown sh-t. Love for all who have a love for all. Leader of The New School. Leading with Love. Demanding not asking.” — That’s when Jamie chipped in.

“Gottdamn, right!!! Ain’t got time for the bullsh-t!!!,” the Just Mercy star, 55, composed in the remarks.

Also consisted of in Stephen’s article was a tweet by DJ Hed, which reviewed: “No more voting celebrities who’ve never held public office… If you wouldn’t hire a plumber to work on the electrical wiring in your house, why would you vote this way? America’s obsession with fame/celebrity is the endgame.”

Kanye formally introduced his strategy to compete in the workplace on Saturday, July 4. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” the dad of 4 tweeted, utilizing the hashtag, “#2020VISION.” His partner, Kim Kardashian, re-shared the tweet, recommending her other half for the head of state.

Despite an increase of adverse responses, there were a couple of noteworthy celebrities that shared their assistance for Ye’. Tesla owner Elon Musk responded to the rap artist’s tweet, writing, “You have my full support.” Shark Tank celebrity, business owner and proprietor of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban additionally tweeted his assistance for a 2020 Kanye proposal…