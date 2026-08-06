James Haven Reveals He's Gay Following Split from Wife

In a heartfelt revelation, James Haven, the brother of Angelina Jolie, has come out as gay, marking a significant moment in his personal journey. This announcement comes just over a year after he and his wife, Romi Imbelli, filed to annul their brief seven-month marriage.
Sharing His Truth
During a recent Substack livestream on August 6, Imbelli, 44, and Haven, 53, discussed their evolving friendship following their separation. With a lighthearted tone, Imbelli prompted a discussion about their individual identities, playfully asking, “What are you James?” To which Haven responded openly, “I’m gay.”
A Journey of Self-Discovery
In his statement, Haven reflected on his past and the struggles he faced in expressing his true self. He acknowledged that during his younger years, he “didn’t have the language back then to explain why” he felt different. “It was never about pretending to be someone else,” he explained. “It was about letting a part of myself shine that had always been there.”
A Message of Love and Understanding
As he continues to navigate this new chapter in life, Haven expressed hope for a more compassionate understanding within his family. He said, “I hope my family and others can choose love over fear, understanding over judgment, and connection over the beliefs that may have kept us apart.” He emphasized the importance of seeing beyond labels and recognizing the fundamental heart and soul that remain unchanged in his relationships.