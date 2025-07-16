James Gunn’s Superman Ignites Fierce Israel-Palestine Debate

James Gunn‘s latest “Superman” film has sparked a heated online debate over whether its plot is an intentional allegory for the Israel-Palestine conflict. Despite Gunn’s assertions to the contrary, political commentators like Hasan Piker and Ben Shapiro have weighed in, intensifying discussions among audiences. The controversy centers around Superman’s intervention in a war between two fictional nations, Bovaria and Jarhanpur, with some seeing parallels to real-world tensions.

Debate Over Fictional Conflict

The film portrays Nicholas Hoult‘s Lex Luthor instigating a foreign war between Bovaria and Jarhanpur. Superman intervenes, preventing Bovaria’s aggression. Since its theatrical release—achieving a $220 million global debut—political commentators have either drawn connections to the Israel-Palestine conflict or dismissed such interpretations. Hasan Piker, a popular Twitch streamer, posted a viral YouTube video claiming the film exposes Israel, asserting, “two hours and like 10 minutes of [criticism of] Israel the entire time.” According to Piker, denying the film as an allegory is implausible.

Counterarguments from Ben Shapiro and Others

In contrast, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro argued against this interpretation in a YouTube video, suggesting that only those with a “left-wing brain” would interpret “Superman” as reflecting the Israel-Palestine situation. He contended the movie lacks a political agenda and doesn’t align factually with the conflict in Gaza. This debate has led to numerous headlines questioning the film’s intentions and whether it carries anti-Israel sentiments.

Context and Timeline

Variety noted that pro-Palestinian activists view the film as criticizing Israel, though the movie’s development predates current escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict. James Gunn had clarified to The Times of London that when he wrote the script, “the Middle Eastern conflict wasn’t happening.” He emphasized that the plot involves a fictional invasion by a more powerful nation, not tied to the Middle East.

Visions of Immigration and American Values

Beyond geopolitics, “Superman” has faced other political criticisms. Before its release, Gunn described Superman as an “immigrant,” sparking backlash from conservative circles. Fox News labeled the film “SuperWoke,” while Gunn’s brother, Sean, defended the portrayal. “Yes, Superman is an immigrant,” he stated. “People who say no to immigrants are against the American way.” Former Superman actor Dean Cain criticized Gunn’s remarks, and a White House meme humorously depicted Trump as Superman, highlighting the superhero’s “American Way.”

As “Superman” continues its box office run from Warner Bros., these debates around its themes and allegories are likely to persist. Whether seen as a politically charged narrative or a simple fictional story, the film undeniably stirs strong opinions across the spectrum.