James Blake Denies Authorship Claim on Ye’s ‘Bully’ Track

Kanye West‘s evolving relationship with James Blake has taken another turn as Blake seeks to remove his credit from Ye’s latest album, Bully. The controversy stems from Blake’s assertion that the final version of the track “THIS ONE HERE” differs significantly from his original creation, leading him to question the integrity of his involvement. This development raises pertinent concerns about artistic integrity and the role of collaboration in modern music.

Background on Their Collaboration

James Blake and Kanye West, who once described Blake as his “favorite artist,” have collaborated for over a decade. Their most recent project together, WAR, was introduced in 2022 but never saw an official release. In the same year, Kanye—now known as Ye—made headlines for his controversial remarks that many deemed antisemitic, aligning himself with far-right ideologies. This shift in Ye’s public persona resulted in a backlash that included losing numerous significant business partnerships.

In 2024, Blake appeared on “TALKING,” one of the tracks from Ye’s collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign, marking the musical debut of Ye’s daughter, North West. This collaboration, however, took a different turn with the release of Bully, in which Blake is credited on the closing track, “THIS ONE HERE.” This album comes shortly after a polarizing apology from Ye, detailing a newfound commitment to “accountability, treatment, and meaningful change,” amidst acknowledgment of prior behavioral issues.

James Blake’s Concerns

Today, James Blake announced his desire to have his credit removed from Bully, clarifying that his request is not morally motivated but stems from artistic integrity. He expressed that the “original version is a completely different production in spirit” compared to what has been released. On his platform, Vault, he shared his feelings with fans, describing how the final product significantly altered the essence of his original work:

“The way I pitched his vocals and constructed the track from his freestyle is partially there, majorly peppered with other newer vocal takes… but the spirit of my actual production is mostly absent.” Blake emphasized that he does not want to take credit for others’ work, stating, “I’m happy for the fans, but I’ve asked to be taken off the producer credits for now as I don’t want to take credit for other people’s work and this version isn’t what I created with Ye.”

The Track’s Evolution

The track, “THIS ONE HERE,” featured credits for Don Toliver and Quentin Miller, alongside Ye and Blake. It had an earlier incarnation titled “SHOWTIME,” which leaked last year. This version featured additional co-production from No I.D. and was rumored to sample Lou Reed’s “Walk On The Wild Side.” James Blake’s recent comments highlight concerns that while collaborations have the potential for growth and evolution, they can also lead to challenges in retaining an artist’s original vision.

The AI Debate and Future Implications

Ye had previously teased the use of AI in music during conversations about Bully, comparing its integration to his use of Auto-Tune. However, he recently contradicted this narrative by asserting on social media that “BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI.” The album, released via his YZY label and independent label Gamma, features contributions from notable producers such as Legendary Traxster and 88-Keys, alongside features from various artists including Travis Scott and CeeLo Green.

As Ye continues to navigate public perception and artistic expression, Blake’s decision to dissociate from Bully serves as a reminder of the complexities inherent in collaborative efforts. It raises important questions about the meaning of credit in an age where creative roles are increasingly intertwined.

Meanwhile, James Blake has recently dropped his own album, Trying Times, released just two weeks ago on his own label, Good Boy Records, further establishing his artistic identity separate from the collaborations that once defined his association with Kanye West.