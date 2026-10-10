Jake Johnson’s Stunning Pasadena Home Hits Market at $3.29M

Jake Johnson, the beloved star of New Girl, has been steadily elevating his acting career with a series of high-profile projects. Recently, he has appeared in films such as The Dink, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, Give it Up, and The Sun Never Sets. Additionally, he will lend his voice to the upcoming animated film Wildwood.

Currently, Johnson is also making a literal move as he lists his Pasadena home for sale.

Listing Details of Jake Johnson’s Pasadena Home

The actor has partnered with Coldwell Banker to list his residence at 663 West California Blvd. for $3,295,000. The listing is managed by Thomas Atamian of Coldwell Banker Realty in La Canada Flintridge, California. The property spans an impressive 3,153 square feet and includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Features and Design

According to Atamian, the home features “private gates” and is surrounded by park-like grounds, offering exceptional privacy and tranquility. The design promotes a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience, which is enhanced by two detached structures that provide versatility for work-from-home setups or creative pursuits.

Originally remodeled in 2004 by architect Aleks Istanbullu, the home boasts hardwood floors, warm wood accents, and large windows, allowing for ample natural light. Outdoor amenities include a pool and spacious areas for lounging, dining, and entertaining. The open-concept living and dining areas present scenic views of the expansive grounds.

Creative Spaces

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Johnson mentioned that he utilizes one of the detached structures as a creative escape for his projects, while another serves as a wellness retreat complete with an adjoining sunroom. Coldwell Banker describes the home as exuding “distinctive architecture, sophisticated interiors, resort-like grounds and extraordinary privacy.”