Jacob Elordi’s Shocking Blonde Transformation on Date with Kendall

Jacob Elordi has once again made headlines, this time for his striking new look. The Wuthering Heights star was spotted on a date night with Kendall Jenner in New York City on November 7, debuting a fresh blonde hairstyle that quickly caught the attention of onlookers.

Blonde Ambition in the Big Apple

During their evening out, Elordi, 29, and Jenner, 31, were seen enjoying drinks together before heading to a performance of Broadway’s Paranormal Activity. In a series of photographs obtained by DeuxMoi, Elordi sported a casual black long sleeve top paired with a matching beanie, from which his new blonde hair peeked out, drawing attention from passersby. Notably, it seemed that the lighter color had also made its way to his eyebrows, marking a significant departure from his usual dark locks.

Classic with a Twist

Kendall Jenner complemented Elordi’s new look with a stylish black trench coat, showcasing her signature sophisticated style. This fashionable outing in the bustling streets of New York City highlighted both celebrities’ keen sense of style and their ability to turn heads.

A History of Hair Transformations

This isn’t the first time Jacob Elordi has made a statement with a bold new appearance while out with Jenner. Back in September, during a casual lunch date in Los Angeles, he showcased impressive facial hair growth that sparked conversations about his evolving style. Clearly, Elordi is unafraid to experiment with his looks, especially when in the company of the model and reality star.