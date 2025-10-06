Jack White and Daughter Scarlett Shine at Paris Fashion Week

Jack White, renowned for his musical genius, recently captivated the fashion world, attending Paris Fashion Week alongside his daughter, Scarlett White. The legendary White Stripes frontman and his daughter marked a memorable moment that showcased his evolving role in modern culture.

Jack White’s Digital Leap

Jack White, known for his distinctive contribution to music, recently ventured into new media territory. After getting his first cell phone, the musician broadened his digital presence by joining TikTok. This move was inspired by his daughter, Scarlett White, who encouraged him to appear in a video she created.

In a video shared on October 4, Scarlett, 19, highlighted a heartwarming family dynamic. Capturing a light-hearted moment, she filmed herself with her parents, Jack and his ex-wife, Karen Elson. Set to Prince’s “When Doves Cry,” the video shows Jack subtly dancing with a characteristic smirk, while Scarlett and Karen lip-synch and dance.

Scarlett’s Paris Fashion Week Journey

Scarlett White recently made headlines with her debut at Paris Fashion Week, walking for Ann Demeulemeester’s presentation. The TikTok video served as a celebratory nod to her accomplishment. Jack White, known for his hit “Seven Nation Army,” expressed his pride in a message woven into the video.

Scarlett humorously noted the effort behind their family TikTok debut, writing, “this was the 20th take,” offering viewers a glimpse into the playful persistence it took to perfect the video. This shared family moment was a testament to their supportive bond amidst Scarlett’s rising modeling career.

A New Chapter for Jack

The TikTok video and his presence at Paris Fashion Week marked another significant chapter for Jack White, further integrating him into contemporary cultural spheres. Beyond his musical legacy, Jack’s endeavors reflect a growing connection with today’s digital landscape, largely influenced by his relationship with his children.

With Scarlett and her brother Henry, 18, Jack embraces an era of change, blending the worlds of music, fashion, and technology. His attendance at fashion events underscores his support for Scarlett’s burgeoning career, while his digital debut highlights a new, relatable side to the iconic musician.