Jack Black Rocks Out with Geezer Butler at Festival

Jack Black‘s tribute band, Jack Sabbath, took the stage by storm this past Saturday, reuniting for an electrifying performance at Tom Morello’s Power to the People Festival in Columbia, Maryland. In a remarkable turn of events, the band was joined by legendary Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler for a rendition of the iconic track “War Pigs.”

Star-Studded Performance at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Performing at the renowned Merriweather Post Pavilion, Jack Black and his youthful ensemble kicked off their three-song set with Ozzy Osbourne’s classic “Mr. Crowley” followed by Black Sabbath’s “The Wizard.” The energy ramped up significantly when Butler emerged to join the tribute act for the explosive “War Pigs.” The moment highlighted the unique connection between the tribute band and the original band members.

Geezer Butler’s Praise for Young Talent

Geezer Butler, who was included in the festival lineup, took to social media after the performance to express his admiration for teenage drummer Yoyoka Soma, calling her “an amazing drummer.” His praise underscores the impressive talent showcased by the young band members, who also included Tom Morello’s son Roman on guitar and Scott Ian’s son Revel on bass.

A Journey from Debut to Festival Performance

Jack Sabbath made their debut earlier in 2023, performing “Mr. Crowley” at the 100th birthday celebration for Tom Morello’s mother. Their journey continued as they recreated Osbourne’s “Mr. Crowley” video in 2025, coinciding with Osbourne’s “Back to the Beginning” farewell concert, further solidifying their place in the rock scene.

Black’s Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

In between these Jack Sabbath performances, Black also played a notable role when he delivered Ozzy Osbourne’s speech during the singer’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2024. “This motherfucker invented Heavy Metal, along with Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, and the immortal Tony Iommi, the darkest, heaviest shit the world had ever heard,” Black proclaimed. “He invented a genre, then had the greatest second act comeback in rock history.”