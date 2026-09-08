From Black Sabbath’s Album Art to Musical Stardom: Meet the Witch

For over fifty years, the enigmatic cloaked figure on the cover of Black Sabbath’s self-titled debut album has intrigued fans. The mystery was unraveled in 2020 when a Rolling Stone article identified the model as Louisa Livingstone, who also graced the covers of Queen and several other rock bands.

From Model to Muse

Livingstone has enjoyed a diverse career as a model, actress, and musician. After moving to mainland Europe, she ventured into electronic music, recording under the moniker Indreba, a play on “Incredible Dream Band.” Despite her extensive creative endeavors, she was taken aback by the enthusiastic reception from Black Sabbath’s vast fanbase. “I still find it a little bizarre at times being the Black Sabbath ‘witch woman’ since of course I’m also a lot of other things … but there have been some very nice interactions with a few lovely Black Sabbath fans online,” she shared via email.

New Music Inspired by the Past

Earlier this year, she released two new rock songs, “Witch Woman” and “The Woman by the Mill,” which draw directly from her iconic association with Black Sabbath. In “Witch Woman,” she sings, “Just a girl in a cloak on a cold autumn day. Now I’m the face of heavy metal, leading the way.” The track melds elements of doom metal with her unique flair. “The Woman by the Mill,” inspired by the location of the famed Black Sabbath cover shoot, includes lyrics that reflect on her history and the label that has followed her since the album’s release.

Engaging with Fans

In an effort to connect more deeply with her fans, Livingstone even attempted to raffle her autograph during Black Sabbath’s final performance reunion. Unfortunately, the winner never came forward, leaving her autograph a rare gem among fans. “So my autograph is still extremely rare and unknown,” she remarked.

A New Creative Journey

Currently, Livingstone is channeling her creativity into a mini-rock opera titled Alice, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s beloved Alice in Wonderland. The idea stemmed from a conversation with an AI chatbot about panpsychism, which explores the notion of consciousness in everything, including technology. “It’s just a beautiful illusion along with everything else on the internet … and getting back to being oneself and nature,” she explained.

Musical Exploration and AI

The 23-minute rock opera consists of five parts, beginning with “Feed Your Head,” which creatively updates the lyrics of Jefferson Airplane’s classic “White Rabbit.” Livingstone’s lyrics explore modern themes like algorithms and digital interactions, ultimately culminated with “The Red Queen’s Wake-Up Call,” reflecting on the ephemeral nature of the digital world. “The digital palace is turning to dust in the light of a genuine day,” she notes.

Raised in a musically rich environment—her mother a virtuoso violinist—Livingstone eventually gravitated toward guitars and keyboards. “I used to record music on a Sony reel to reel,” she recalls, now embracing digital tools like Logic to create music. Her exploration also includes experimenting with AI technology in music production, stating, “It will always reflect the person who is using it and how well or badly they use it and their musical tastes and knowledge.”

The Future of Indreba