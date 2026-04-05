Jack Black and Jack White Reunite on SNL Stage

Jack Black‘s return to “Saturday Night Live” was a memorable event, marking his entry into the celebrated Five-Timers Club. Accompanied by musical powerhouse Jack White, Black brought fresh energy to the famed group, blending humor and music in a show-stopping performance. As both stars hit a significant milestone on SNL, their combined talents electrified the audience and breathed new life into the illustrious club.

Jack Black Joins the Elite Five-Timers Club

On Saturday, Jack Black proudly donned the Five-Timers jacket, signifying his fifth hosting stint on SNL. The actor and comedian, last seen on the show in April after a two-decade hiatus, was ushered into the exclusive group by fellow members Jonah Hill, Melissa McCarthy, Candice Bergen, and Tina Fey. With her UK SNL one-timer jacket made from Paddington Bear, Fey added her usual comedic twist to the induction.

The gathering in the charmingly dusty lounge acknowledged the overused Five-Timers Club sketch. “What started off as a one-off joke in a Tom Hanks monologue has been brought back so many times that it has literally been run into the ground,” remarked Fey. “This is my fifth Five-Timers Club sketch.”

Jack White’s Musical Contribution

Jack White, performing solo on SNL for the fifth time, joined Black to revitalize the atmosphere. With his guitar, White played “Seven Nation Army” as Black delivered an energetic rendition that reinvigorated the gathering. The performance exemplified how the fusion of comedy and music can inject fresh energy into even the most familiar of sketches.

“Everything about this lounge is so broken and wrong, but I’m gonna fix it by singing the world’s most rockin’ song,” Black declared, kicking off the electrifying performance.

An Iconic Performance

The duo’s choice of “Seven Nation Army,” a song Rolling Stone ranks among the top 500 greatest songs, underscored their intent to make the night unforgettable. Popular at sporting events, the track was the perfect backdrop for Black’s humor. “We’ve got Melissa, Candace Bergen, Jonah Hill and British Tina Fey / It’s my nightmare blunt rotation and I think it’s gonna save the day,” Black joked. His enthusiasm was palpable as he donned the Five-Timers jacket, ready for his next hosting adventure.

Jack Black’s hosting milestone, paired with Jack White’s musical brilliance, not only revived but also celebrated the spirit of the Five-Timers Club, ensuring their SNL performance was one to remember.