J.D. Vance’s Bluesky Debut Sparks Mass Blocks

J.D. Vance’s recent entry onto Bluesky, a social media platform increasingly popular among those leaving other networks for more inclusive discussions, has sparked notable controversy. Not long after joining, Vance became the most blocked account on the app, following his provocative remarks related to a Supreme Court ruling on gender-affirming care.

Vance’s Bold Entry

J.D. Vance, the vice president, ventured into Bluesky, a platform known for its welcoming environment, especially for transgender individuals seeking refuge from harassment found on other networks. This decision followed a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for minors. Using this as a backdrop, Vance decided to make his mark, sharing a post with a screenshot of Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion on the matter.

“I’ve been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis,” Vance declared. His comments and the shared image stirred the Bluesky community, as Thomas questioned the medical consensus on treating gender dysphoria in children, a stance contrary to many medical organizations and LGBTQ advocates.

A Stirring Reaction

Vance didn’t stop there. He further expressed support for Thomas and suggested that scientists advocating for gender-affirming care might be influenced by pharmaceutical interests. This spurred thousands of critical responses, although Vance’s follower count rose to 9,000 by the next day. Bluesky even verified his account after mistakenly suspending it due to impersonation concerns. “Vice President Vance’s account was briefly flagged,” a Bluesky spokesperson explained, adding that the account was soon restored.

The Most Blocked Account

With his reinstatement, Vance set a new record as the most blocked account on Bluesky. Jesse Singal, a journalist who previously held this title, remarked on Vance’s rapid rise. Singal’s own coverage of gender-affirming care has often sparked debate and was notably cited by a conservative think tank in the relevant legal case.

Currently, Vance is blocked by a significant number of users, vastly outnumbering his followers, as he edged toward a milestone of 100,000 blocks. This response highlights a strong community reaction on Bluesky, where users clearly express their disagreement with Vance’s views.

It remains to be seen whether Vance will re-engage with Bluesky’s audience, given the widespread blocking. If he chooses to return, his visibility will be limited, offering a unique challenge for any future interactions he might plan on the platform.