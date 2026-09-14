Israeli Culture Minister's Shocking Ultimatum to 'NAZA' Filmmakers

In a heated response to a recently premiered documentary, Israel’s Minister of Culture, Miki Zohar, has threatened to revoke the Israeli citizenships of filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, co-directors of the documentary “NAZA.” Zohar characterized the film as “shocking” and accused its creators of betraying the state of Israel.

Minister’s Strong Criticism

Zohar’s comments were pointed and accusatory, as he expressed outrage at the filmmakers’ portrayal of Israel. He wrote, “The self-loathing that burns in the creators, who are willing to harm their homeland just to get applause from antisemites around the world, is inconceivable and constitutes a betrayal of the state.” He pledged to take immediate action to strip Abraham and Szor of their citizenship, labeling them as “despicable creators” for their work.

About ‘NAZA’

The documentary “NAZA” presents a critical examination of the systems behind what it describes as Israel’s calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Its recent premiere at the Venice Film Festival garnered significant acclaim, including a record-setting 24.5-minute standing ovation—the longest in the festival’s history. For their impactful work, Abraham and Szor were awarded a special jury prize.

Filmmakers’ Response

Following the award ceremony, Abraham addressed the concerns surrounding the film, saying, “It’s honestly not very easy to stand here, thinking of all the Israeli politicians and journalists who are now attacking this film and denying it without even seeing it. So much is being done not to look at reality.” He underscored the importance of acknowledging uncomfortable truths, stating that “the denial of a crime is what helps it persist.”