Is Paramount's Move from California a Risky Gamble?

David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount, has long been a champion of Hollywood and its cinematic legacy. Recently, he has been advocating for the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros., suggesting that the combined studios would release over 30 films annually. As part of his campaign to bolster the entertainment industry in California, Ellison has also been lobbying for bipartisan federal film tax incentives, even meeting with Capitol Hill representatives as recently as mid-July.

A Shift in Commitment

Just a few months back, Ellison was optimistic about retaining both Paramount and Warner Bros. in California. When he outbid Netflix for the merger earlier in the year, prominent California Democrats, including Sen. Adam Schiff and Rep. Laura Friedman, pressed him on his commitment to job preservation in the state. Ellison assured them, promising to foster a stronger Hollywood by maintaining the studios’ separate operations and increasing job opportunities. He emphasized Paramount’s deep-rooted ties to Southern California, reiterating his intent to remain true to these origins.

Frustration with California Politics

However, Ellison’s tone has shifted dramatically due to frustrations with California’s political climate. He recently communicated to his leadership team that Paramount plans to relocate as early as October 1 unless the Warner Bros. Discovery merger is finalized by the end of September. This timeline is precarious, as the merger is currently stalled due to an antitrust lawsuit involving multiple states, including California.

Negotiations with State Officials

Ellison’s ultimatum appears aimed squarely at California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is leading the opposition against the merger. Ellison is urging the attorneys general involved to negotiate a settlement that would allow the merger to proceed before it goes to trial in March 2027. Bonta has responded dismissively, labeling Ellison’s threats of relocation as “blackmail.”

Legal Maneuvers by Paramount

In an attempt to revive negotiations, Paramount has recently requested the judge overseeing the case to mandate that the involved states and the Writers Guild of America post a significant bond of $1.88 billion. Bonta’s office criticized Paramount’s request, claiming they are attempting to maneuver their way out of a situation of their own making.

The Future of Paramount

The legal battles pose significant roadblocks to closing the merger, especially since Mexican regulators have already cleared the deal. Ellison has expressed a commitment to working collaboratively with state officials, stating, “We have offered commitments and concessions and remain open to finding a constructive path forward for our employees and the creative community.”

Potential Relocation Destinations

If negotiations fail, the future location of Paramount remains uncertain. Potential states for relocation include Tennessee, Texas, and Georgia. Notably, Larry Ellison, David’s father and the founder of Oracle, moved his company’s headquarters from California to Texas in 2020 and plans to establish a new campus in Nashville. David Ellison had previously owned a home in that area, although he sold it around the time the Skydance-Paramount merger was completed in August 2025.

Employee Sentiment and Industry Concerns

Among Paramount employees, there is a strong hope that Ellison’s discussions about relocating are merely a negotiation tactic. One executive even texted a dizzy emoji in response to inquiries about a possible move. Some industry veterans have expressed concern about the implications of uprooting Hollywood, with one Angeleno, Noah Wyle, telling Variety, “I can’t think of anything that would less engender you to the population of this industry than to say you’re going to take Hollywood out of Hollywood.”

The Complexities of Relocation

Despite the sentiments in Hollywood, some insiders acknowledge that a move might be inevitable. They attribute this to the lack of competitive production incentives from California compared to other states and countries. If the state fails to offer attractive film incentives, many industry veterans question why studios should continue to bear the premium costs of operating in L.A.

Economic Considerations

Ellison has claimed that relocating Paramount could lead to savings of approximately $500 million in taxes and operational costs. However, experts note that the company’s California income tax liability would remain unchanged as this is apportioned based on customer locations. Any perceived financial benefits from a move could be offset by the significant costs associated with relocating thousands of employees and constructing new facilities. Moreover, many current staff may not be willing to leave Southern California.

The Industry’s Ties to Geography

Some analysts, like JD Connor from USC, argue that leaving L.A. would be strategically unwise for Paramount. They highlight the importance of industry clustering, where local talent and networks provide crucial advantages that cannot be easily replicated. Connor notes, “You can continue to believe that the entertainment ecosystem can be disarticulated, but it’s vital you go out to dinner with people.”

As the battle for the future of Paramount unfolds, the industry watches closely. The decisions made in the coming months could dramatically reshape the landscape of Hollywood and its enduring nexus with California.