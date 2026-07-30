Intimate Summer Memories of Prince William and Kate's Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently took a moment to reflect on a bustling summer by sharing a collection of never-before-seen family photos and intimate behind-the-scenes moments. On July 28, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted an Instagram carousel titled “the summer rewind,” which features highlights from both their public engagements and personal family milestones over the past several months. “Thank you to everyone who has made the last few months so special!” the couple expressed, accompanied by a sunshine emoji.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Rare Family Moments in Summer Photo Collection

Among the charming highlights was a heartwarming photo of William and Kate attending Royal Ascot together. The princess radiated in a bright yellow dress paired with a coordinating hat, while William complemented her look with a yellow flower pinned to his lapel. Another cherished image showcased the couple unwinding outdoors with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—as they lounged in the grass alongside their English Cocker Spaniels, Otto and Orla.

This family portrait, initially shared in April for William and Kate’s 15th wedding anniversary, was expertly captured by Matt Porteous. The collection also commemorated one of Kate’s significant personal achievements this year. A photo from her Three Peaks Challenge highlighted her fundraising efforts for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, where she ascended the three highest peaks in Great Britain within 24 hours in June. Earlier this year, Kate announced her remission following cancer treatment.

Furthermore, the carousel included a video from a special event celebrating Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday at London’s Royal Albert Hall. During the celebratory gathering in May, William expressed his admiration for the iconic broadcaster’s lifelong contributions, stating, “It is a rare privilege to celebrate a century of life. But it is rarer still when that person has transformed the way we see the only home that we have — planet Earth.”

The Prince of Wales Speaks Out as Wildfires Continue Across Europe

Just a day before sharing their summer reflections, William took to the couple’s social media accounts to address the widespread wildfires ravaging various European countries. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating wildfires across France, Spain, and the U.K.,” he wrote, expressing gratitude towards the firefighters, emergency services, and volunteers working tirelessly under challenging conditions.

William underscored the severity of the ongoing environmental challenges linked to the fires, stating, “These events are a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature.” His remarks came as Europe endured an unprecedented summer of heatwaves, with temperatures soaring up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit in certain regions.