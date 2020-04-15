Inside Jennifer Aniston’s choice to not invite mum to her and Brad Pitt’s wedding

Jennifer Aniston’s connection with her mum was so stretched that she did not welcome her to her and Brad Pitt’s wedding celebration.

The 51-year-old Friends starlet has talked formerly concerning why she avoided her mum Nancy Dow from the wedding day and why she went years without talking with her.

Jen formerly stated she did not fulfill the authorization of her vital mommy, that was a version in the 1960s and likewise showed up in TELEVISION programs, The Beverly Hillbillies and The Wild Wild West.

Speaking concerning her youth years, Jen stated: “She was a model, and she was all about presentation and what she looked like and what I looked like.”

Jennifer Aniston did not welcome her mommy to her wedding celebration with Brad Pitt

Jennifer has stated that because she did not end up being a version also, it was hard for her mommy to get in touch with her.

She contrasted herself to a plus-size little girl of a previous model: “I did not appear the design youngster she’s expected, and it was something that truly reverberated with me.

“This little lady simply intending to be enjoyed by a mum that was as well inhabited with points that didn’t quite matter.”

During an interview with Elle in 2018, Jennifer said that her mother’s views of her were pretty harsh for the most part.

Jen said: “She was from this world of ‘Honey, take better care of yourself,’ or ‘Honey, put your face on,’ or all of those odd sound bites that I can remember from my childhood.”

What drove a wedge between them was when Nancy wrote a book about her relationship with Jennifer.

Nancy Dow with daughter Jennifer Aniston

Following the publication of ‘From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir’ in 1999, Jennifer and her mum did not speak to each other for many years.

This meant that Jen didn’t invite her to her wedding with Brad Pitt, and she didn’t reconnect with her mother until just before she died in 2016.

Her mum’s stinging words have stayed with her since childhood, though.

Jennifer Aniston was estranged from her mother Nancy for years

Jennifer stated: “She was critical. She was very critical of me. Because she was a model, she was gorgeous, stunning. I wasn’t. I never was.

“I honestly still don’t think of myself in that sort of light, which is fine. She was also very unforgiving. She would hold grudges that I simply found so petty.”.