ICE Aims to Expand Deportations to Alternate Countries

The recent revelation of plans by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport immigrants to countries where they hold no citizenship has sparked widespread concern. With the potential for as little as six hours’ notice, these deportations offer no guarantee against the risks of torture or persecution. This strategy follows a Supreme Court decision that enables swift deportations to nations unfamiliar to the deportees. The decision’s implications raise critical questions about the safety and humanity of such actions.

Supreme Court Decision and Deportation Details

A memo obtained by The Washington Post discloses ICE’s intent to enact deportations based on a Supreme Court ruling. The ruling allows rapid deportation to countries where immigrants have no prior ties. This policy targets individuals with final removal orders who cannot return to their home countries due to danger, as well as those from nations with strained U.S. relations, such as Cuba and China.

If these plans proceed, many immigrants might be relocated to nations where they lack connections and language skills, with limited legal recourse. Acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons emphasized the immediate implementation of deportations to “alternative” countries, which do not offer the immigrants any formal protection.

Notice and Diplomatic Assurances

The notice period for deportees varies based on diplomatic assurances. If the U.S. secures credible assurances of safety for deportees in a specific country, immigrants might be relocated without prior notice. Conversely, if such assurances are absent, deportation could occur with as little as six hours’ notice, leaving individuals vulnerable to prosecution or torture without sufficient warning.

Screenings and Risks

ICE will not routinely inquire if immigrants fear being sent to another country. However, those who express concerns will be screened within 24 hours to determine eligibility for humanitarian protection under federal law and the United Nations Convention Against Torture. Despite these measures, critics highlight the risks involved. “It puts thousands of lives at risk of persecution and torture,” said Trina Realmuto, executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance.

Concerns Over Mass Deportations

These plans reflect broader government objectives for mass deportations, a stance that has gained traction despite shifting public opinion. Current data reveals that 72 percent of immigration detainees have no criminal convictions, challenging the narrative of deporting “the worst of the worst.” The administration’s commitment to this approach seems unwavering even amid growing opposition, which is evidenced by a notable 27-point margin in polls against Trump’s immigration policies.

Already, immigrants are being sent to third countries, often under dire conditions. Hundreds of Venezuelans are detained in El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison, and others, including individuals from Cuba and Vietnam, have been deported to dangerous regions like South Sudan. In a notable case, Kilmar Abrego García was illegally deported to El Salvador despite a judge’s order, experiencing torture before returning to the U.S. The government is contemplating further such deportations even before legal proceedings conclude.