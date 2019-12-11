How to play and win Powerball Lottery is a very important topic for those who are eager to make money in a fast way. Read forward if you are interested in this too.

How to play and win the Powerball Lottery when there are so many people who want and try various strategies? Well, there are some things you need to find out before you choose to participate in this lottery.

What Is Powerball Lottery?

If you want to find out how to play and win Powerball Lottery, you are in the right place, because here you will discover everything you need. Before discovering how to play and win Powerball Lottery, you must be aware of what it is, in fact. Powerball is a type of lottery which runs in most of the USA states with a few exceptions.

There are 8 states in which Powerball Lottery does not exist, and in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands it does not run either. In 1992, Powerball Lottery replaced the Lotto*America lottery and it became the first choice for most people who want to get rich fast.

The system is simple: it uses two drums to draw winners. One drum is used for the white balls and one for the red ball – this one gives the Powerball Lottery its name. The drawings are conducted at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, and the winners are drawn on Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:12 PM Central Time when they are announced on television, but as well on the Powerball official website, online and in the newspapers.

How Much Money Can You Win on Powerball Lottery?

To become a winner, you basically must correctly match all five white balls in any order as the red Powerball, but nobody can guarantee that there will be a winner of the jackpot in every drawing. The value of the jackpot starts from $40 million; it gradually grows by at least $10 million each time the jackpot is not awarded – often it reaches values of millions of dollars and even more. Since 2016, the largest jackpot in Powerball Lottery history reached over $1.5 billion dollars. However, the jackpot is not the only source to win this lottery. There are other cash prizes in every drawing, and the awards are between $4 and $2,000,000. The sums depend on how many numbers are guessed correctly by the player. If there are two or more players, the sums of the awards are divided between them.

Each player invests money on the Powerball cards. The basic ones cost $2 each. If you buy the PowerPlay option, which costs $1, you can increase the size of your prize if you correctly guess one to five qualifying numbers, and the PowerPlay option does not affect the size of the jackpot, because it is fixed whether you purchase the PowerPlay option or not, but the value of any prize you win for matching fewer than five balls will be multiplied between 2 and 5 times. What you need to know is that the $1 million awards for matching five white balls and no Powerball is always doubled to $2 million with the PowerPlay option.

How Can You Win?

If you are interested in how to play and win the Powerball Lottery, you need to make some strategies. There will be a random drawing of the multiplayer, and if the jackpot is worth less than $150 million, it increases 10x the chances to the multiplayer to be drawn. You can choose what Powerball numbers you want or you can let the Powerball machine draw your numbers for you at random.

The order of the numbers does not matter. To win, it is important to have all the numbers and the red Powerball must be correctly guessed – in fact, this is the condition to win a Powerball prize: need to pick one single number correctly: the red Powerball. To win the Powerball Jackpot, you need to match all five white balls in any order, as well as the red Powerball.

Now that you have discovered how to play and win Powerball Lottery, will you give it a try?