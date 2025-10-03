Hollywood Stars Jimmy Kimmel and Emily Blunt Share Parenting Frustrations

In a delightful exchange on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Emily Blunt and Jimmy Kimmel shared their thoughts on a surprisingly common experience among Hollywood parents: their kids’ utter lack of enthusiasm for their illustrious careers. As they commiserated over the fact that their children remain largely unimpressed by their parents’ fame, they both found humor and a touch of frustration in the situation, calling it “a bit annoying.” This candid discussion gives insight into the realities of parenting in the shadow of celebrity.

Hollywood Kids, Unamused

During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Emily Blunt, the star of The Smashing Machine, engaged in a heartfelt conversation with the late-night host. Blunt, who has two daughters, Hazel, 11, and Violet, 9, mentioned that they were backstage to support her, playfully heart-shaped gestures in tow. “They were literally like that before I went on,” she recalled, illustrating their enthusiasm before quickly shifting to a mockingly ungrateful response. Kimmel, who is a father of four, chimed in with his own experiences, highlighting the universal theme of kids not being impressed by their parents’ jobs.

A Fond but Frustrating Reflection

As the two discussed their children’s reactions to their Hollywood lifestyles, Kimmel posed an intriguing question: “Do you think your kids realize how much more fun it is when you bring them to your work than when we went to our parents’ work?” Blunt expressed hope that her daughters would one day appreciate the perks of being raised in the entertainment industry. She humorously pointed out that while they enjoy visits to set, her own father’s occupation as a criminal defense attorney lacked the same appeal.

Fashion Faux Pas and Family Feedback

Blunt shared a humorous anecdote that emphasized her daughters’ nonchalance regarding her career. After an exciting photoshoot for a magazine cover, complete with compliments from industry professionals, she returned home feeling fabulous. Yet her eldest, Hazel, promptly responded with an unimpressed “Ew,” while Violet offered a supportive “I think you look nice, mama.” Kimmel aptly noted that “parents always get one nice one,” but both parents acknowledged that their kids remain largely uninterested in the glitz and glamour associated with their lives, a sentiment that Kimmel admitted could be “a little bit annoying.”

Starstruck Parents, Not Kids

The conversation took another humorous turn when Kimmel asked Blunt if her daughters’ friends ever seemed starstruck. Blunt chuckled, recalling that it was often the parents who appeared more excited than the children. “Sometimes the parents try to sort of recruit them, and they’re like, ‘That’s Mary Poppins.’ And I’m there in my sweatpants,” she laughed, emphasizing the disconnect between her celebrity status and her children’s nonchalance.

In navigating their Hollywood lives, both Jimmy Kimmel and Emily Blunt found common ground in the frustration of their children’s indifference to their careers. Their lighthearted dialogue highlights not only the challenges of parenting but also the healthy perspective children maintain toward celebrity culture. While it may be frustrating, it’s a testament to the genuine and grounded upbringing they strive to provide amidst the dazzling allure of their Hollywood surroundings.