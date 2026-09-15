Historic Emmys 2026: Record-Breaking Moments with Rhys and Field

The 2026 Emmys will be remembered as a landmark event, showcasing remarkable achievements and breaking long-standing records in television history. Held on September 14, at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, this year’s ceremony was not just about celebrating talent but also about highlighting the continuing evolution of representation in the industry.

Mariska Hargitay Makes Emmys History

One of the standout moments of the night came when Mariska Hargitay took the stage as host. With her appearance, she ended a 15-year drought, becoming the first woman to emcee the prestigious event since Jane Lynch did so in 2011. This historic hosting role signified a significant milestone in the ongoing quest for gender equality within the entertainment industry.

Jean Smart’s Record-Breaking Victory

The night belonged to women, with Jean Smart making headlines as well. She etched her name in history by becoming the first woman to win an Emmy for every season of a comedy show, celebrating the conclusion of her acclaimed five-season run on Hacks, which wrapped up in May. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “This has been just the ride of a lifetime. It’s been incredible. It hasn’t been a rollercoaster—it’s been up and up and up. Just a thrill.”

A Tied Record for Female Performers

Smart’s achievement in winning the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series not only garnered her praise but also allowed her to tie with some of the greatest performers in Emmy history. She shares the record for most Emmys won by a female performer with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cloris Leachman, and Allison Janney, the latter of whom also secured her eighth career Emmy at the ceremony, further highlighting the impressive achievements of women in television.