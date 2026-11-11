Hinterland 2027 Welcomes Phoebe Bridgers, Slayyyter, and Billy Strings

Next summer, music enthusiasts in Iowa can look forward to an exciting lineup at the Hinterland Music Festival, featuring headliners Phoebe Bridgers, Slayyyter, and Billy Strings. The three-day event will take place from July 30 to August 1 in Saint Charles, Iowa.

Star-Studded Lineup

Joining the headliners are an array of talented artists, including Remi Wolf, Malcolm Todd, Stephen Wilson, Jr., Caroline Polachek, Westside Cowboy, and Haywire, who will notably perform “in a cornfield.” The lineup was initially reported by Pitchfork, and ticketing information will soon be available on the festival’s website.

Teasing the Announcement

Prior to the official announcement, the festival teased Bridgers’ appearance with charming imagery shared on social media, showing the ghost from her album Stranger in the Alps in cornfields alongside festival-goers. This playful hint left some fans speculating about whether it indicated Bridgers would be performing or simply celebrating the Halloween season.

A Busy Year for Bridgers

Bridgers’ headlining performance is set against the backdrop of her growing visibility; she is also scheduled to perform at Coachella in April and as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, hosted by John Mulaney. Other performers such as Remi Wolf and Caroline Polachek are also appearing at Coachella, marking a significant year for crossover talent.

Recent Success of Slayyyter and Billy Strings