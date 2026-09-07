Phoebe Bridgers Stuns in Sheer McQueen Gown at Venice

Phoebe Bridgers made a striking impression at the 2026 Venice Film Festival, showcasing her acting debut in the new film “Primetime.” The singer stepped onto the red carpet on September 5, where she not only marked her transition into acting but also turned heads with her stunning fashion choice.

Enchanting Alexander McQueen Ensemble

Bridgers dazzled attendees in a breathtaking Alexander McQueen gown from the brand’s autumn/winter 2026 collection. The gown, seemingly plucked straight from a fantasy tale, featured sheer slate gray fabric accented with romantic leg-of-mutton sleeves that gave way to a gently sloping bodice. The opaque sections of the bodice stood out against the translucent fabric, creating a visually captivating effect. Phoebe Bridgers attends the “Primetime” Screening during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on Sept. 05, 2026, in Venice.

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The gown showcased delicate lace cutouts that extended from beneath the bodice to the hem, displayed in a deeper shade of gray, creating a beautiful contrast. These lace panels elegantly blended into a flowing skirt that pooled around Bridgers’ feet, adding to the whimsical aesthetic of the ensemble. Beneath the sheer layers, she wore gray lace undergarments for added coverage.

Designed by Seán McGirr

This enchanting creation is the work of Seán McGirr, Alexander McQueen’s creative director, who took the helm in 2023 after the tenure of Sarah Burton. McGirr, known for his meticulous tailoring and Victorian-inspired silhouettes, has made his mark on the brand with this exquisite design, which perfectly encapsulates Bridgers’ fairytale-like evening. Phoebe Bridgers attends the “Primetime” Screening during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on Sept. 05, 2026, in Venice.

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Finishing Touches and Whimsical Style