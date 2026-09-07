Phoebe Bridgers Stuns in Sheer McQueen Gown at Venice

Phoebe Bridgers made a striking impression at the 2026 Venice Film Festival, showcasing her acting debut in the new film “Primetime.” The singer stepped onto the red carpet on September 5, where she not only marked her transition into acting but also turned heads with her stunning fashion choice.
Enchanting Alexander McQueen Ensemble
Bridgers dazzled attendees in a breathtaking Alexander McQueen gown from the brand’s autumn/winter 2026 collection. The gown, seemingly plucked straight from a fantasy tale, featured sheer slate gray fabric accented with romantic leg-of-mutton sleeves that gave way to a gently sloping bodice. The opaque sections of the bodice stood out against the translucent fabric, creating a visually captivating effect.
The gown showcased delicate lace cutouts that extended from beneath the bodice to the hem, displayed in a deeper shade of gray, creating a beautiful contrast. These lace panels elegantly blended into a flowing skirt that pooled around Bridgers’ feet, adding to the whimsical aesthetic of the ensemble. Beneath the sheer layers, she wore gray lace undergarments for added coverage.
Designed by Seán McGirr
This enchanting creation is the work of Seán McGirr, Alexander McQueen’s creative director, who took the helm in 2023 after the tenure of Sarah Burton. McGirr, known for his meticulous tailoring and Victorian-inspired silhouettes, has made his mark on the brand with this exquisite design, which perfectly encapsulates Bridgers’ fairytale-like evening.
Finishing Touches and Whimsical Style
To complete her ethereal look, Bridgers adorned herself in jewelry from Cartier and Leo Black Studio, wearing Nigeria and Grandfather Signet rings crafted in silver. Her delicate dangling earrings were set with sparkling gemstones. Bridgers styled her white-blond hair in a playful updo that accentuated the fairytale theme of her outfit. Her makeup was fresh and radiant, featuring soft pink tones and a hint of silver shadow on the inner corners of her eyes for a touch of brightness.