Hillary Clinton Analyzes 2026 Midterms in Riveting New Podcast

Hillary Clinton is making a comeback in the podcasting world, joining forces with renowned tech journalist Kara Swisher to co-host a new series titled High Stakes. This highly anticipated show is set to air in the lead-up to the 2026 midterm elections, focusing on crucial political issues and races as the nation approaches a pivotal moment in its history.

Podcast Details and Format

High Stakes is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, October 14, and will be accessible via the same feed as Swisher’s established podcast, On With Kara Swisher. New episodes will be released weekly through mid-November, allowing listeners to engage with the significant topics surrounding the congressional elections during the latter half of Donald Trump’s second term.

Clinton’s Insights on Current U.S. Affairs

In a conversation with The New York Times, Clinton expressed the importance of the upcoming elections, stating, “I don’t think the stakes for the country and the world could be any higher. If we don’t reverse this chaos and corruption and cruelty that is being visited upon us by this administration, we won’t recognize our country.”

A New Chapter in Podcasting for Clinton

This new venture marks Clinton’s second significant foray into podcasting. She previously hosted You and Me Both With Hillary Clinton, an interview series that garnered over 50 episodes between 2020 and 2023. While High Stakes is currently designed as a limited series, the potential for additional episodes exists if the show garners favorable reception.

The Journey to Collaboration

The collaboration between Clinton and Swisher emerged from a lively discussion they shared at a party earlier this spring. Swisher was so inspired by the conversation that she invited Clinton to step in for co-host Scott Galloway on an August episode of her other show, Pivot. This encounter ultimately led to the joint effort to create High Stakes.

Bringing Humor and Insight to the Audience