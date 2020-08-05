Hilary Duff Flaunts Trim Figure in Small Swimsuit as She Praises Diet Program Strategy

Hilary Duff happily flaunted her toned abdominals after dedicating to a weight loss strategy throughout lockdown.

The 32-year-old starlet got on a small print swimsuit to display her effort while likewise applauding her celeb diet plan trainer for his weight-loss strategy.

In the searing photo, that she showed to her 15.3 million Instagram fans, Hilary drew a sultry appearance while taking the image in her mirror.

The blonde bombshell chose a half up hair-do and included a set of oblong glasses to cover her eyes.

Hilary likewise put on numerous items of fragile jewelry as she designed her bustier swimsuit.

The magnificent mum of 2 likewise mentioned that she was also able to delight in a glass of wine and delicious chocolate as a component of her diet regimen strategy.

“Linda Linda Linda, I’ve still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach, and it’s truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine!”, Hilary wrote.

“I likewise enjoy my @novobodyofficial fam and happy I have discovered what help me.

I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine, but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected.”

Hilary likewise advised her followers to make things that make them feel excellent, no matter what that entails.

She wrapped up: “do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!”.

The article was rapidly swamped with praises as followers hurried to share their love in the remark area.

“Damn, woman!!! I love seeing you proud of that hard work,” wrote one follower.

Another included: “Flexible dieting for the win!”.

Hilary’s searing picture followed the starlet happily buffooned Kanye West after he revealed he was competing President of the United States.

In July, the Lizzie McGuire starlet banged United States residents that were neglecting social distancing before completing her jibe with a funny dig, creating: “Oh, and I’m running for President…”