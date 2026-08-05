Higgsfield Partners with Streamers and Fighters for Groundbreaking AI Film

In a bold response to industry concerns over AI-generated content, Higgsfield has launched “Cully Hill Boys,” its latest film featuring AI avatars modeled after notable personalities, including streamer N3on, UFC fighter Israel Adesanya, actor Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, and influencer Matt Kiatipis. Although the film lacks traditional human actors on screen, it aims to be the first AI-generated production that includes legally licensed likenesses of real celebrities.

Behind the Creation of “Cully Hill Boys”

Directed by Aitore Zholdaskali, who also helmed Higgsfield’s previous project “Hell Grind,” and written by Tim Planagan, the film uses a script acquired through the screenplay submission platform, the Black List. Rather than being positioned as a feature film for public consumption, Higgsfield treats “Cully Hill Boys” as a showcase of its Cinema Studio platform, which it hopes Hollywood studios will adopt as they explore the potential applications of AI technologies in filmmaking.

A Dream Come True for the Screenwriter

For Planagan, the opportunity to see his screenplay realized, even in an unconventional format, is both gratifying and exciting. “I’m just honored that the screenplay was selected as a story that kind of showcases their toolkit,” he remarked during a video interview from his home in Portland, Oregon. “I haven’t seen the film yet, so I’m excited to see what their skilled group and talented folks were able to accomplish with that platform’s capabilities.”

Challenges of Traditional Development

Planagan’s journey with this project began years ago when he received feedback on earlier iterations he submitted to the Black List. Producers showed interest in adapting his story but suggested changes that would generalize the narrative, such as relocating it from East London to the United States—an idea he found difficult to accept. “When you have this scripture, you have to kind of really look within yourself and decide whether or not that’s something you’re willing to compromise on, and I just didn’t feel very comfortable doing it,” he noted.

AI as a Viable Alternative

Then came Higgsfield. Planagan was captivated by the company’s respect for his screenplay and the prospect of bringing it to life via AI technologies. Despite ongoing industry debates around AI’s impact on writers’ work—which have prompted the Writers Guild of America to initiate the #AINeedsHumans campaign—Planagan expressed a willingness for future adaptations using similar methods. “I would be honored to have another script displayed in this way,” he said, adding that the financial agreement with Higgsfield was “on par” with WGA rates and strictly limited to AI adaptations.

A New Era for Personality Representation

N3on, the digital identity of 21-year-old Mikyle Rafiq, shared his excitement for participating in “Cully Hill Boys.” He described the project as an efficient way to have his likeness represented on screen, requiring just two minutes of voice recording and some photos. “I’m streaming every day, so me trying to act in a movie and wake up at 6 a.m. and do all these things and come every day, it’s just unrealistic,” Rafiq explained, emphasizing the appeal of minimal effort for a rewarding outcome.

Community Engagement and Future Opportunities

With a significant following—1.1 million on YouTube and around 700,000 on the streaming platform Kick—Rafiq believes his audience will appreciate the innovation. After a recent incident involving a golf cart during a live stream, he underlined the importance of focusing on “Cully Hill Boys” during his promotional efforts. “I really want to continue doing stuff like this in the future,” he stated, expressing enthusiasm for how audiences will receive the project. “I think the feedback can be positive, and I want to keep continuing to do stuff like this.”

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