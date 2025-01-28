Heidi Klum’s Son Takes Over the Paris Fashion Week Runway! See His Stunning Debut and His Mother’s Reaction

Heidi Klum’s son made his debut on the runway at Paris Fashion Week! See the first images, his mother’s reaction, and what he says about his future in fashion.

Henry, Heidi Klum’s 19-year-old son, made a remarkable debut in the fashion industry, impressing on the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 runway at Paris Fashion Week. The world-renowned supermodel couldn’t hide her emotions and proudly shared the moment with her millions of Instagram followers.

A Spectacular Debut on the Parisian Runway

In an emotional post, 51-year-old Heidi Klum expressed her immense pride for her son, who had the honor of opening the Lena Erziak show in Paris:

“So proud of you, Henry – Opening the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Show in Paris! ❤️❤️❤️”, Klum wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the young man confidently strutting down the runway.

Henry impressed in an elegant black suit featuring a daring open-back design. According to Vogue Germany, he also showcased a second look—an all-black suit paired with an oversized scarf—proving his versatility and charisma in the world of fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE Germany (@voguegermany)

Advice from Heidi Klum and His Model Sister, Leni

Henry comes from a family where fashion is a true legacy. His mother, Heidi Klum, is one of the world’s most famous supermodels, while his older sister, Leni, has already built a name for herself in the industry. In an interview with Vogue Germany, Henry revealed the valuable advice he received before his debut:

Leni Klum told him to look straight ahead and walk as if balancing a book on his head , a classic trick used by top models to maintain perfect posture and balance.

told him to , a classic trick used by top models to maintain perfect posture and balance. Heidi Klum advised him to enjoy the experience, do his best, and most importantly, have fun.

When asked whether he envisions a future in modeling, Henry was honest:

“Not necessarily. I have many passions—sports, music, film, and fashion. I want to explore all these fields to find the right path for my future.”

Creativity and Inspiration from His Family

Heidi Klum’s son has an impressive artistic heritage. In addition to his mother’s influence, his father, the renowned artist Seal, has also inspired him with his passion for music and creativity.

“I admire their daily effort and dedication to success. Their creativity inspires me, and they have always encouraged my siblings and me to pursue our artistic passions.”

Henry is one of Heidi Klum’s four children, alongside Leni (20), Johan (18), and Lou (15), and his family fully supports him in whatever career path he chooses.

A Year Full of Achievements for Henry

The past few months have been significant for Heidi Klum’s son. In June 2024, Henry graduated from high school, and in September, he celebrated his 19th birthday. He is currently attending college and exploring multiple creative fields, without limiting himself to modeling.

His debut at Paris Fashion Week is an important step, but whether he will continue down this path or choose another profession remains to be seen. One thing is certain—Heidi Klum is incredibly proud of him and will support his choices, no matter what direction he takes in life.