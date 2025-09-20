Heidi Klum’s Children Embrace Their German Roots with Seal

Embedded deeply in her vibrant life today, Heidi Klum is making sure her children understand and appreciate their German heritage. As the dynamic force behind events like HeidiFest in Munich, the “Project Runway” star emphasizes the importance of cultural roots. With Klum and her former husband Seal’s four children—Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou—joining the celebration, this family event becomes a bridge between their diverse backgrounds.

Family Celebrations at HeidiFest

For Heidi Klum, a home is incomplete without her loved ones. It’s no surprise that she included her children in HeidiFest, a lively Bavarian festival she hosted on September 18. Klum shared with OK! magazine, “Celebrating a huge party without friends and family would be pretty boring.” Her remarks highlight the joy she feels in festivities shared with her children, emphasizing the importance of passing on her German culture. These family gatherings offer a glimpse into a side of Klum not often seen—a mother deeply connected to her heritage.

Exploring German Roots

Although Klum isn’t Bavarian, Munich’s festive spirit resonates deeply with her. She explained, “These are my roots—even if I’m not from Bavaria, I’m still German. I grew up here, too.” She underscores the value of her children experiencing the cultural richness and traditions she holds dear. By involving them in such events, Klum ensures they see and feel the vibrancy of their German heritage firsthand.

A Gathered Family Affair

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Heidi’s current husband, Tom Kaulitz, along with her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz and her mother Erna Klum, joined the celebration. The event extended to include extended family, with invites to Henry’s girlfriend Kayla Betulius and Leni’s boyfriend Aris Rachevsky, making it an inclusive family affair that skillfully blended both personal and cultural narratives.

Heidi Klum’s efforts to incorporate her children into traditional German celebrations are more than cultural lessons. They are joyful affirmations of her roots, ensuring that even as they grow up with cross-cultural influences, her children remain grounded in their rich German heritage. By hosting these joyous events, Klum passes down a legacy of family unity and cultural pride.