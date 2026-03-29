Heartfelt Remembrances from Kate Middleton’s Cancer Journey

A renowned royal photographer recently shared a poignant moment from Kate Middleton‘s cancer journey, highlighting her emotional return to the hospital where she underwent treatment. In his reflections, Chris Jackson not only captures the essence of the occasion but also sheds light on the significance of her recovery. This heartfelt account of Kate Middleton’s cancer battle offers a glimpse into her personal strength and the support she received along the way.

Chris Jackson Reflects on Kate Middleton’s Hospital Visit

Chris Jackson, who has spent years photographing the British royal family, recounted a particularly emotional moment during Kate Middleton’s visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital in January 2025. This visit followed her chemotherapy treatment and announcement of remission, marking a pivotal milestone in her recovery story.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jackson shared the vivid memories of that day. “You can often find yourself in these incredible historic moments,” he noted. “As a royal photographer, you’re quite present in the moment, even behavior and decorum and all of those other elements are so important.”

A standout moment for Jackson occurred as Middleton approached the hospital. “I will never forget as she’s kind of walking up the stairs, she literally glanced up, and I felt in that millisecond, there were definitely some memories of that place,” he reflected. “I would imagine having gone there for treatment. It was a pretty salient time in her life.”

Jackson remarked on the emotional nature of the visit, especially as Middleton re-engaged with both staff and patients at the hospital. “Clearly meeting the doctors and the nurses who knew her and the patients she really wanted to see there—it was really emotional,” he said.

The Princess of Wales’ Recovery Was Supported by Family and Public Moments

Jackson also emphasized the vital role family played in Middleton’s recovery journey. “Family is obviously really important to all of them, and they’ll always prioritize that,” he explained. “A bit of the book is about those challenges, and I think they’re important to address, but we’ve seen an amazing bounce back.”

During the hospital visit, the atmosphere was charged with warmth as Jackson observed the happiness of the hospital staff upon Middleton’s arrival. “They were super excited to see her,” he conveyed. “There was a particular lady on the way who gave her a big hug, and she chatted to a few really lovely patients who were going through their own journey.”

Jackson noted that Middleton took time to genuinely connect with those she met, listening intently to their stories. “She was listening to everything they had to say,” he stated. “So it was a really meaningful engagement… I think everyone came away with a positive feeling afterwards.”

Chris Jackson on Capturing Historic Royal Moments

Over the years, Jackson’s work documenting the royal family has included a variety of historic events, from significant state visits to personal milestones. “There’s definitely elements of protocol that go into the job,” he reflected. “Certainly when you’re traveling abroad and the royals are meeting heads of state… that experience makes you a better photographer over the years.”

As he looked back on his career, Jackson expressed the broader responsibility he feels in his role. “You’re capturing moments in history that people will look at in tens of years’ time—hundreds of years’ time, maybe—so it feels like a lot of responsibility,” he shared with Hello!. “But at the same time, that’s what makes it so special.”

Jackson’s newly released book, “Modern Majesty: The British Royal Family Today,” can be found at retailers nationwide, offering further insight into the lives and challenges faced by the royals, including the emotional journey of Kate Middleton during her cancer battle.