Hear New Music from PlayStation’s ‘Ghost of Yōtei’ Soundtrack

Fans of the acclaimed PlayStation game series have something exciting to celebrate as the Ghost of Yōtei soundtrack unveils two new tracks, blending eastern and western musical influences. This eagerly anticipated follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima promises not only a captivating new story with a fresh protagonist but also a unique auditory experience that honors cinematic and musical traditions from both sides of the globe.

Continuing the Legacy: Ghost of Yōtei’s New Story

Originally released in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima captivated gamers with its immersive samurai action and breathtaking visuals. The sequel, Ghost of Yōtei, is set to expand the franchise with a narrative that takes place over 300 years in the future. Unlike its predecessor, the game centers on Atsu, a fierce female warrior voiced by Erika Ishii, who embarks on a relentless pursuit of vengeance. This installment introduces a distinct tone inspired by classic samurai cinema and spaghetti westerns.

The Soundtrack’s Unique Fusion

The new soundtrack for Ghost of Yōtei is instrumental in weaving its East meets West philosophy. Sucker Punch’s audio director Brad Meyer and composer Tomo Otowa discussed how the music reflects influences from Akira Kurosawa films, westerns, and traditional Japanese folk music. Two tracks available for preview, “The Wilds of Ezo” and “Wanderer,” embody this artistic vision with melodies that resonate with the game’s setting and era.

Crafting a Distinctive Sound

Unlike the previous game, Ghost of Yōtei’s score incorporates a diverse range of instrumentation. According to Meyer, the aim was to create a strong melodic identity while maintaining uniqueness. Set in the untamed land of Ezo, the music embodies a Wild West ambiance through Japanese instrumentation. Otowa shared insights about his personal connection to both cultures, which influenced the dynamic blend of themes evident in the soundtrack. Particularly, recording sessions featuring instruments like the biwa and lap steel guitar resulted in innovative and evocative harmonies.

Inspirations and Influences

When developing the score, Meyer and Otowa drew from various sources, including Japanese composers and folk music. They aimed for a minimalist yet emotive style, reminiscent of artists like Kenji Endo and Hako Yamasaki. This nostalgic influence is combined with orchestral elements to enhance the game’s feudal Japan vibe. Experimentation with Japanese instruments such as shamisen, shakuhachi, and kokyū allowed the team to explore improvisational techniques that capture the essence of Atsu’s adventurous spirit.

Ghost of Yōtei will be available on October 2 for PlayStation 5, with the eagerly awaited original soundtrack ready to stream from September 25. Embrace this musical journey as the sequel breathes new life into the hauntingly beautiful world first introduced in Ghost of Tsushima.