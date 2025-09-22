Harry Styles Impressively Conquers Berlin Marathon in Record Time

Harry Styles Runs Berlin Marathon in Under 3 Hours

Harry Styles has once again grabbed headlines, not with a new song, but by showcasing his athletic prowess. The pop sensation took part in the Berlin Marathon, impressively completing the race in less than three hours. This achievement has sparked interest among fans and running enthusiasts alike, cementing his status not just as a music icon, but as a dedicated athlete. Styles’ performance in the Berlin Marathon reflects his commitment to physical fitness and adds a unique chapter to his multifaceted career.

Surprise Appearance at Berlin Marathon

This past Sunday, Harry Styles was seen among 55,000 athletes participating in the Berlin Marathon. While onlookers might have been surprised, he cleverly ran under the alias Sted Sarandos, as reported by the Associated Press. Sporting a headband and sunglasses, Styles blended in with the crowd, focusing on the challenge ahead.

His dedication paid off as he completed the 26.2-mile course in two hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds. This achievement meant he joined the elite group of runners who manage a sub-three-hour marathon, maintaining an impressive pace of about 6:50 per mile — a significant improvement from his previous time in Tokyo.

Building on Prior Experience

Earlier this year, Harry Styles ran the Tokyo Marathon, finishing with a time of three hours and 24 minutes. Improving by nearly 25 minutes, his performance in Berlin was remarkable. According to records, Styles finished 6,010th in Tokyo, showing significant advancement with his recent achievement.

Styles marked the end of his race with a photo alongside Richard Whitehead, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist. This meeting highlighted the camaraderie and respect shared among athletes, regardless of their background or primary field.

A Low-Key Athlete

Leading up to the Berlin Marathon, Styles was reportedly spotted training in both Berlin and London. These sightings hinted at his focused preparation, blending seamlessly into his otherwise discreet public life post-tour.

Since concluding his Love on Tour series in July 2023, Styles has been spotted engaging in diverse activities: attending significant events, enjoying strolls in New York City with Zoe Kravitz, and even stepping into amusing situations, such as helping a stranger parallel park.

While fans are eager for new music following his 2022 album “Harry’s House,” his marathon endeavors have demonstrated yet another side to the ever-evolving star. Whether he’s on stage or the race track, Harry Styles continues to captivate audiences with his diverse talents and relentless passion.