Harry and Meghan's Shocking Decision to Return to the U.K.

In a surprising development, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to leave the United States and return to the United Kingdom, as reported by the BBC on Wednesday.

New Beginnings for Archie and Lilibet

According to U.K. media reports, primarily from the Daily Telegraph, their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been enrolled in a British school starting this September. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to reside in a private home outside London, choosing to live away from royal life and its accompanying duties.

Maintaining California Ties

Despite their return to Britain for the foreseeable future, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will retain their residence in California, as well as another home in Portugal. King Charles was informed of their planned move over the weekend, which underscores their decision not to return to senior royal responsibilities.

A Shift in Professional Direction

This relocation represents a significant shift as the couple continues to chart their own paths independent of royal family life. Recently, Netflix has adjusted its arrangement with Harry and Meghan, transitioning from a full deal to a first-look agreement. This new contract includes a collaboration focusing on polo with their production company, Archewell Productions, while Netflix has pulled out of its partnership with Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Journey from Montecito

Harry and Meghan initially moved to Montecito, California, approximately 80 miles north of Los Angeles, in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties. At that time, they agreed to relinquish their titles of “royal highness” and no longer draw public funding for their endeavors. This decision followed their wedding in 2018, marking the beginning of their journey outside the royal sphere.

Potential for Reconciliation

The couple’s return to the UK raises questions about the possibility of mending relationships within the royal family, particularly with Prince William, as their once-close bond has been strained. Their relationship deteriorated when Harry began voicing concerns about the treatment of Meghan during her initial experiences as a royal.

Recent Legal Challenges

Complicating their return, Prince Harry was recently present in London to testify in a lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers Limited. This case ended unfavorably for Harry and his fellow claimants.