Harry and Meghan haven't received any wishes from the royal family

It’s hard to believe that it’s been two years since that the world excitedly got up — regardless of what timezone they remained in — to enjoy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle state “I do” at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. While the world recollected on a wonderful day today, there is, nevertheless, some vital individuals that did not openly recognize Harry and Meg’s 2nd wedding event anniversary: the royal household.
Typically, the royals commemorate each other’s turning points on social media. For instance, Kensington Palace, a.k.a. the house of Will and Kate, just recently wished baby Archie a wonderful first birthday celebration. However, KP did not openly recognize Harry and Meghan’s 2nd anniversary as royal followers could have been anticipating.
To be reasonable, there’s a flawlessly excellent factor for this—and it has absolutely nothing to do with the truth that Harry and Meghan are no more functioning participants of the royal household. Even on Harry and Meg’s initially anniversary, Kensington Palace did not openly wished the Sussexes a happy anniversary. Instead, they uploaded some quite priceless photos of the Cambridge youngsters.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
What is uncertain, nevertheless, is why the Queen did not openly recognize Harry and Meghan’s 2nd anniversary this year. Unlike the Cambridge’s, QE2’s main royal account wished Harry and Meghan a happy anniversary last year. The account captioned the image, “Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.”
Whether or not that involves Harry and Meghan’s imperial departure? You determine… Happy 2nd anniversary, Harry and Meg!