Harry and Meghan haven't received any wishes from the royal family

­It’s hard to believe that it’s been two years since that the world excitedly got up — regardless of what timezone they remained in — to enjoy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle state “I do” at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. While the world recollected on a wonderful day today, there is, nevertheless, some vital individuals that did not openly recognize Harry and Meg’s 2nd wedding event anniversary: the royal household.

Typically, the royals commemorate each other’s turning points on social media. For instance, Kensington Palace, a.k.a. the house of Will and Kate, just recently wished baby Archie a wonderful first birthday celebration. However, KP did not openly recognize Harry and Meghan’s 2nd anniversary as royal followers could have been anticipating.

To be reasonable, there’s a flawlessly excellent factor for this—and it has absolutely nothing to do with the truth that Harry and Meghan are no more functioning participants of the royal household. Even on Harry and Meg’s initially anniversary, Kensington Palace did not openly wished the Sussexes a happy anniversary. Instead, they uploaded some quite priceless photos of the Cambridge youngsters.

What is uncertain, nevertheless, is why the Queen did not openly recognize Harry and Meghan’s 2nd anniversary this year. Unlike the Cambridge’s, QE2’s main royal account wished Harry and Meghan a happy anniversary last year. The account captioned the image, “Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.”

Whether or not that involves Harry and Meghan’s imperial departure? You determine… Happy 2nd anniversary, Harry and Meg!