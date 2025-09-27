Harris Dickinson Addresses Disturbing Fan Comments on ‘Babygirl’

Babygirl Star Harris Dickinson Calls Out Inappropriate Fan Comments

‘Babygirl’ star Harris Dickinson is shedding light on the unsettling reactions he has faced from fans following the film’s release. The steamy thriller, featuring Dickinson alongside Nicole Kidman, has sparked not just critical acclaim but also some troubling fan interactions that have prompted the actor to speak out. In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he candidly discussed how the overwhelming attention has sometimes strayed into inappropriate territory.

Unexpected Fan Reactions

During his appearance on Josh Horowitz’s podcast, Dickinson revealed, “If I’m honest, there was a big part of that that I really didn’t enjoy.” He expressed pride in his role and appreciation for the collaboration with Kidman and director Halina Reijn, yet he found the way fans interpreted certain aspects of the film to be quite disconcerting. He stated that the internet’s response seemed to simplify the film’s complex themes into something more superficial.

Inappropriate Comments and Situations

Dickinson specifically pointed out that many female fans have made comments that he considers deeply inappropriate. Reflecting on his experiences during press events and Q&As, he noted, “There were some situations that were completely unacceptable. You’re expected to just laugh it off.” This expectation created a troubling dynamic for the young actor, who remarked on the peculiar acceptance of such behavior directed at male actors like himself.

Redefining the Film’s Narrative

Although ‘Babygirl’ has received praise from critics, with accolades such as being named one of the best films of the year by the National Board of Review, Dickinson feels that some fans fail to recognize the artistic intention behind it. He highlighted an instance on a flight where a fan requested he dance for her, referencing a scene from the film. “That’s not okay,” he interjected, emphasizing his discomfort. He added, “I don’t want to know about your sexual experience with this story,” illustrating his desire for a more respectful dialogue about the film.

Promoting the Film’s True Themes

Reflecting on the film’s deeper messages, Dickinson argued that viewers should look beyond its erotic elements. As he pointed out in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, “It’s a very nuanced film. It’s so much about liberation and the consequences of too much constraint.” He expressed frustration that discussions around the movie often become reductive, overshadowing its underlying themes that he believes are crucial for audiences to engage with.

As Harris Dickinson continues to navigate his role in the spotlight, his call for a more respectful conversation surrounding ‘Babygirl’ serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics between artists and their audiences. The hope remains that discussions will evolve to honor the film’s integrity rather than reducing it to mere sensationalism.

Watch Dickinson’s full interview on Happy Sad Confused for more insights into his experiences and perspective on ‘Babygirl.’