Hardy Eager for Boygenius Collaboration: Count Me In

Country music artist Hardy has expressed his willingness to collaborate with the acclaimed indie-rock trio Boygenius, consisting of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker. The possibility of a Hardy-Boygenius collab is creating waves among fans, particularly after Boygenius members revealed their admiration for Hardy’s songwriting. As cross-genre collaborations become increasingly popular, Hardy’s open stance on this potential partnership has piqued interest throughout the music world.

The Spark of Mutual Appreciation

Two years ago, in an interview with Pitchfork, Boygenius shared their admiration for Hardy, with Lucy Dacus mentioning, “We saw Hardy in L.A. recently and I lost brain cells. The songwriting is excellent.” This high praise set the stage for a potential Hardy-Boygenius collab, creating an exciting buzz as the two camps have since connected.

Hardy acknowledged the admiration during a chat on Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now. He learned about Boygenius’ fandom through his sister, who highlighted the original interview. “That was really cool. I was not expecting that at all,” Hardy commented, captivated by Boygenius’ appreciation of his music. This mutual respect between artists could lay the foundation for a captivating Hardy-Boygenius collab.

Embracing the Idea

The concept of a Hardy-Boygenius collab is intriguing, especially as musical boundaries are increasingly being blurred. Hardy expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity, stating, “Dude, I’m here for it.” Such a partnership would not only cater to fans of both genres but also showcase the innovative potential of blending country with indie rock influences.

Hardy’s Musical Tastes

Alongside discussions of a Hardy-Boygenius collab, Hardy shared his current musical inspirations on Nashville Now. His playlist features the melodic metal band Sleep Token, demonstrating his diverse tastes. “Metalheads love to shit on Sleep Token, but, man, it’s very fresh,” Hardy enthused. This openness to different genres underscores Hardy’s readiness to explore new musical landscapes, making a Hardy-Boygenius collab all the more appealing.

Listeners can delve deeper into Hardy’s world by tuning into Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now podcast, hosted by senior music editor Joseph Hudak. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or other platforms, the podcast features episodes with artists like Charley Crockett, Margo Price, and many more. Fans eagerly await what a Hardy-Boygenius collab could bring, marking an exciting chapter in both artists’ careers.