Halle Berry Rocks Orange Bikini Like Her ‘James Bond’ Character

Eighteen years after she arised like a siren from the sea in ‘Die Another Day,’ Halle Berry slid on one more sensational orange swimsuit for a hot beachside walk.

It’s the return of Jinx Johnson! Nearly 20 years after she starred as an inside man along with James Bond, Halle Berry slid back right into an orange swimsuit for one more sultry journey to the coastline. Halle, 53, offered the sunlight on a gloomy day as she walked along the sand, covered with a straw hat. She captioned her August 9 Instagram picture, “Never been a shady beach.”

It’s been 18 years since that Halle starred as a Bond Girl in Die Another Day. Her role was renowned, as was the scene where she notoriously arises from the browse in an intense orange Eres swimsuit as a delighted James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) watches. Her 2020 bikini doesn’t feature a white belt — or a blade — yet it’s a beautiful upgrade. The strappy top and high-cut bases flawlessly display her six-pack.

While we’re on the topic of Halle Berry’s renowned swimsuit minutes… the starlet herself just recently uploaded throwback images from the best of X-Men in 2000, where she put on fairly the intriguing set. Who understood that red rug swimwears were a thing? In the images, which she uploaded to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the superhero flick, Halle is using a set of low-rise (undoubtedly) yellow jumble trousers and a matching swimsuit top. Because this was, nevertheless, the year 2000, she additionally shook an ornate tummy chain and colored sunglasses.

Missing from Halle’s newest picture is her enigma male, whom she invested “Sunday Funday” with just a couple of weeks back. Halle got followers going crazy when she uploaded a charming picture to her Instagram account that revealed her feet residing an unknown male’s, as they stocked her yard…