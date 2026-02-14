Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Josh Allen’s Unique Valentine’s Wish

In a delightful revelation, actress Hailee Steinfeld shared her plans for a special Valentine’s Day celebration with her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. As she anticipates the arrival of their first child, Hailee is eager to make the day memorable by fulfilling a unique request from Josh. The keyword “Pregnant Hailee Steinfeld on Josh Allen’s Valentine’s Day Request” ties together the essence of love, anticipation, and personalized celebrations that define the couple’s approach to the romantic holiday.

Customized Valentine’s Day Plans

Hailee Steinfeld is determined to create a memorable Valentine’s Day, all while balancing her pregnancy. In her Beau Society newsletter, the 29-year-old actress detailed her efforts to plan a delightful dinner, inspired by a curated list of recipes. Central to the celebration is Josh Allen’s request for an “Angel Margarita,” highlighting the couple’s shared enthusiasm for personalized experiences. Though Hailee might skip the cocktail herself, she embraces the chance to cater to her husband’s taste.

Josh Allen’s Margarita Pro Tip

To enhance the flavor of the Angel Margarita, Josh shared a special tip with Hailee’s newsletter readers. He recommended enjoying the drink with a rim of Tajín for an extra zing to the lime. This small detail showcases Josh’s involvement in the day’s festivities, contributing to the personalized touch that defines their Valentine’s Day plans.

Culinary Delights Await

Hailee’s Valentine’s Day menu remains flexible, filled with options that cater to both her cravings and her husband’s preferences. Though she won’t partake in the margaritas, Hailee eagerly anticipates their meal, considering dishes like spaghetti, pizza, or steak. This thoughtful curation of choices exemplifies how the couple plans to enjoy the holiday together, despite the differences in their beverage choices.

Focusing on creating a day that reflects their personalities and current life stage, Hailee and Josh’s Valentine’s Day promises to be a celebration of love, family, and shared joy. Their unique approach often leaves fans charmed by their genuine connection and thoughtful planning.