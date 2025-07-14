The hacking of Elmo’s X account has drawn significant attention due to its shocking content and the beloved character’s widespread popularity. The incident raises concerns about cybersecurity and the misuse of social media platforms for spreading harmful messages. This case, involving antisemitic tweets and claims about Donald Trump, highlights the importance of robust security measures to protect public figures and cultural icons from malicious activities.

Hacked Elmo X Account Sparks Outrage

Sunday witnessed an unsettling event when the X account associated with Sesame Street’s iconic character, Elmo, was compromised. The account, widely known for promoting positivity, was used to disseminate a series of antisemitic posts, sparking immediate outrage. Among the disturbing messages, hackers urged violence against Jewish people and accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of being a “puppet” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The justification for this claim centered on the unfounded assertion that Trump is “in the Epstein files.”

The inflammatory messages included explicitly violent language, with posts reading, “Elmo says all Jews should die” and asserting that “Jews control the world and need to be exterminated.” This rhetoric starkly contrasts with the generally uplifting content usually promoted by Sesame Street.

Sesame Workshop Responds

A spokeswoman for Sesame Workshop confirmed the breach, denouncing the vile content shared by the hacker. “Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts,” she conveyed in a statement. Efforts are underway to regain complete control over the account and ensure such incidents are avoided in the future.

By Monday, the offending posts were removed, but the incident left a damaging impact among Elmo’s 647,000 followers. The hack underscores the necessity for better protection of social media accounts associated with public figures, both for their reputations and the broader community they engage with.

Elmo’s Positive Legacy and Future Moves

Elmo, a symbol of love and acceptance, typically uses his platform to share messages that inspire kindness and inclusivity. This breach, therefore, was particularly jarring for his followers and fans of Sesame Street. The incident serves as a reminder of the digital vulnerabilities even beloved characters face in this interconnected era.

Meanwhile, the future of Sesame Street seems promising with Netflix’s recent announcement that the cherished series will join its streaming lineup. This move follows the end of its contract with Warner Bros. Discovery and aims to provide audiences with timely access to new episodes. Despite rumors of layoffs, such as an unofficial LinkedIn post falsely claiming Elmo’s job loss due to federal budget cuts, the series remains a steadfast part of childhood education and entertainment.