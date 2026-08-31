Gunna Reveals His Unreleased Tracks as Ultimate Workout Motivation

Rapper Gunna continues to make waves across multiple domains, including music, fashion, and now, fitness. Following his notable debut with the 2016 mixtape Drip Season, Gunna faced a significant challenge in 2023 when he was arrested on a RICO indictment, but he has since returned to the limelight, focusing on his fitness journey and musical aspirations.

Embarking on a Fitness Journey

With social media updates showcasing his rigorous workout routines and fitness events, such as hosting 5Ks nationwide, Gunna has embraced a healthier lifestyle. His collaborations with celebrities, including Justin Bieber, further highlight his dedication to fitness.

Under Armour Collaboration

Recently, Gunna was named the global brand ambassador and creative director for Under Armour’s latest P-Star collection. Discussing this achievement, he shared with Rolling Stone, “It just feels like everything is growing; we’re manifesting everything that we said that we would. It all started with a dream at first.”

The P-Star Collection

The P-Star collection features 14 versatile pieces including fleeces, sports bras, athletic shorts, and footwear designed for effective workouts. Gunna elaborated on his evolving role at Under Armour while also emphasizing the habits he has developed through fitness.

From Runner to Fitness Enthusiast

Reflecting on his first running experience, Gunna admitted that he struggled to complete his initial 5K in Arizona, saying, “It was challenging, and I didn’t finish.” He humorously noted how far he has come, stating, “You know, I have my days,” when it comes to running. His disciplined daily routine now includes early mornings at the gym, often fueled by his P-Star Under Armour gear.

Music as Motivation

During workouts, Gunna prefers to listen to his unreleased music, using the time to refine his beats and lyrics. “Always” taking mental notes, he ensures that his creativity flows seamlessly even while exercising. When asked about the music that helps him push through workouts, he hinted at an exciting new era, sharing, “Of course” more music is on the way.

The Future of P-Star

Beyond the initial collection, Gunna is already planning to release another capsule featuring a variety of jeans and sweatsuits. He aims to establish P-Star not only in fashion but also in the fitness space, acknowledging, “This is showing both brands come together.”

Personal Fitness Growth

Gunna’s personal fitness journey began as a mental health pursuit, transforming into a commitment to physical well-being. He is proud of his visible gains and progression, often sharing reflections on past photos that highlight his transformation: “Damn, like this was you. This how you look. This is you now.”

Social Media Insights

As his fitness journey unfolds, Gunna finds inspiration from social media, with health tips tailoring his workout regimen. He often screenshots helpful advice, although he is cautious of misleading information. “It be lies on there,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of accurate guidance.

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Gunna envisions developing a wellness center that combines fitness with health education, saying, “A space where people could work out, get vitamins, get checked on so you can see your blood type and the foods that you should eat.”

Upcoming Projects and New Music