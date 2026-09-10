Grubs' Bold Response to Negative Messages After Baby News

Shane Burcaw and his wife, Hannah Burcaw, known on TikTok as Squirmy and Grubs, are celebrating a joyful milestone in their lives as they recently announced they are expecting a baby. Despite the excitement surrounding this news, the couple has faced backlash from some online detractors, prompting Shane to address the hate they received directly.

A Joyful Announcement

The couple took to social media to share the heartwarming news of Hannah’s pregnancy, marking a significant and joyous chapter in their lives together. Their followers were quick to offer support and congratulations, celebrating this new journey they are about to embark on as soon-to-be parents.

Facing Negativity

Unfortunately, along with the waves of love and support, they encountered negative messages from some people who questioned their ability to be parents due to Shane’s condition. Shane responded to these hurtful direct messages with grace and humor, emphasizing that they will not let negativity overshadow their happiness. In a heartfelt response, he stated, “Our family will look different than yours, but that doesn’t make it any less perfect.”

Squirmy and Grubs Stand Strong

Shane and Hannah continue to showcase their life and relationship on social media, aiming to inspire others and spread positivity. Their TikTok platform, Squirmy and Grubs, has garnered a loyal following, and their pregnancy announcement has only amplified the community of support around them. The couple remains committed to sharing their journey as they navigate the challenges and joys of becoming parents.