Gotham Shorts Fellowship Announces Inspiring Mentorship Winners

In an exciting development for the filmmaking community, Genesis House, in collaboration with The Gotham Film & Media Institute, has announced the inaugural winners of its shorts fellowship program. Three promising filmmakers from New York City—Shanice Brette, Annie Ning, and April Wen—will each receive a grant of $10,000 to support the completion of their narrative short films.

A Boost for Emerging Filmmakers

The fellowship is designed to provide not just financial assistance, but also mentorship and resources to help the filmmakers advance their projects. Each recipient will have access to specialized one-on-one mentorship sessions, the opportunity to participate in Genesis House programming and events, and access to industry screenings and panels during Gotham Week. This initiative also emphasizes networking opportunities with established filmmakers in the industry.

Championing Fresh Voices

Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America, expressed his enthusiasm for the selected filmmakers, stating, “These filmmakers embody the kind of bold creativity and fresh perspective that Genesis House was created to champion. Through this fellowship, we’re proud to support emerging storytellers at a pivotal moment in their creative journey while fostering a community where ambitious ideas, meaningful collaboration, and new voices can thrive.”

Mentorship from Industry Leaders

This year’s mentorship team includes notable directors such as Sean Wang (“Dìdi”), Raven Jackson (“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”), Josephine Decker (“Madeline’s Madeline”), and producer Matthew Gross from Authentic Brands Group. Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film & Media Institute, articulated the importance of this mentorship, saying, “By pairing these emerging filmmakers with distinguished mentors, we’re providing additional resources at a pivotal moment in the filmmaking process. We’re proud to partner with Genesis House on an initiative that reflects our shared commitment to expanding opportunity and elevating distinctive voices in film and media.”

A Celebration of Talent

The fellowship recipients were honored at a cocktail event held at Genesis House in Manhattan on July 22, marking a significant milestone in their creative careers. As these emerging filmmakers take their next steps with guidance from seasoned professionals, the partnership between Genesis House and The Gotham Film & Media Institute promises to ignite new narratives in the film industry.